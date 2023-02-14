Neste’s Engineering Solutions completes construction of natural gas pipeline project for Gasgrid Finland's LNG floating terminal vessel

Neste's Engineering Solutions, a global solution provider of high-quality technology, engineering, and project services, has completed construction work of the 2.2 km long gas transmission pipeline from the port of the LNG floating terminal vessel in Inkoo Finland deep harbour area, to answer the needs of its long-term partner, Gasgrid Finland. Gasgrid Finland has implemented the FSRU project to secure the supply of gas to industry, energy production, and households, as well as to safeguard Finland’s security of supply from Winter 2023 onwards.

The FSRU project pipeline part included engineering, procurement and construc-tion management (EPCM) services of the gas transmission pipeline and equipment needed to connect the FSRU to the main Finnish gas transmission network. Work began in June 2022 and most of the demanding work for this project was finalised during 2022. The EPCM work was executed well within schedule. The first natural gas molecules from the LNG floating terminal vessel were transmitted via the pipe-line on 29 December 2022.

“We are proud to have been part of such a critical project and happy that our extensive knowledge in natural gas infrastructure and LNG terminals proved very useful,” said Patrick von Essen, Senior Vice President, Engineering Solutions at Neste.

“The project has been a success. Thanks to the committed and experienced pro-fessionals, we were able to engineer, construct, and commission the new port struc-tures and gas network connection in record time. The Inkoo LNG floating terminal project is an excellent example of teamwork between different parties at its best. Now that our LNG floating terminal is ready, it also improves the security of supply for Finnish society,” added Esa Hallivuori, Senior Vice President, Transmission Business at Gasgrid Finland Oy.

The gas transmission pipeline EPCM work was co-ordinated together with Gasgrid Finland and Ramboll Finland Oy, which were responsible for the port struc-tures. Neste's Engineering Solutions’ scope included detailed design, procurement of materials with expedition, contracting and construction management for the gas transmission pipeline, civil works and integration to the existing infrastructure. The project also included assistance in procurement of critical equipment, such as the gas unloading arm, not belonging to the traditional pipeline design scope.