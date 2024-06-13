FSRU Wilhelmshaven and ECOnnect Energy sign contract for DET’s second terminal

ECOnnect Energy has signed a contract with FSRU Wilhelmshaven GmbH, a joint venture between Tree Energy Solution (TES) and ENGIE, for the installation of the jettyless ready IQuay solution for LNG import to Wilhelmshaven, Germany, bolstering Germany´s energy security. State-owned Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) is the general client for all works.

The installation works follows the execution of the supply contract, signed in 2022, for which ECOnnect are currently in the final phase of delivering the jettyless ready IQuay solution for the new offshore jetty at Wilhelmshaven.

The DET project is on the list of priority projects supported by Germany's LNG Acceleration Law, passed in May 2022, to strengthen Germany's energy security by 2025. Wilhelmshaven is strategically positioned to import a relevant amount of Germany's natural gas demand and will play an important role in future decarbonisation efforts commencing in 2025.

The German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection selected TES and ENGIE in early September 2022 to develop and implement a second LNG FSRU in Wilhelmshaven to address energy security needs in Germany and Europe. State-owned DET is the overall client of all works.

ECOnnect’s delivery enables the transfer between FSRU Excelerate Excelsior and shore. The FSRU has a capacity of 138 000 m3 LNG. The vessel is expected to be moored at DET’s new island-jetty in the Jade Bay during 2H24. Once vaporised, natural gas then will be sent to shore via the ECOnnect IQuay F-Class System and fed into the Open Grid Europe (OGE) gas grid.

“We are excited to take on the second phase of the Wilhelmshaven project to include the installation scope and build upon the momentum of the system delivery,” said Morten Christophersen, CEO at ECOnnect Energy.