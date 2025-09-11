Stena Bulk and Seasystems co-operate on jettyless LNG infrastructure

Seasystems AS and Stena Bulk have signed a co-operation agreement to promote innovative floating LNG infrastructure solutions.

The partnership combines Seasystems’ extensive experience in delivering complete mooring and fluid transfer systems to the global energy industry with Stena’s proprietary Extended FSU/FSRU Mooring (EFM) system and Jettyless Floating Terminal (JFT) technology. The agreement gives Seasystems exclusive rights to market, sell, and deliver Stena’s patented jettyless LNG technologies. The technologies and related patents remain owned by Stena Bulk.

The jettyless solutions are particularly beneficial in regions with limited or no existing infrastructure. By requiring only, a suitable near-shore or offshore location with sufficient water depth, the technologies are enabling flexible and cost-efficient LNG storage and transfer without the need for traditional jetties or costly fixed infrastructure even in harsh conditions.

Torkjell Lisland, Managing Director of Seasystems, responded: “This co-operation marks an important milestone for Seasystems. We look forward to supporting Stena Group’s existing clients and new LNG projects worldwide. Together we can provide cost-effective, one-stop-shop solutions for jettyless LNG terminal facilities.”

Göran Hermansson, General Manager LNG at Stena Bulk, commented: “Stena is pleased to enter this co-operation with Seasystems. Our patented jettyless LNG technologies, including the EFM and JFT systems, represent a significant advancement in enabling flexible and efficient LNG import and export solutions. By combining our proprietary innovations with Seasystems’ expertise, we strengthen our joint ability to deliver safe, reliable, and cost-effective infrastructure to the global energy market. This agreement ensures that our technologies remain under Stena Bulk’s ownership while being deployed to create tangible value for clients and the wider industry.”