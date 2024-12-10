GAZ-SYSTEM holds building permit for FSRU terminal construction

GAZ-SYSTEM has obtained a decision from the Voivode of the Pomeranian Province granting a building permit for the construction of the FSRU terminal in the Gulf of Gdansk together with the infrastructure necessary for its operation and the offshore pipeline connecting the terminal with the onshore system. Its commissioning is planned for late 2027/early 2028.

This investment project will include the construction of a jetty, together with the infrastructure necessary to operate the FSRU, and an approximately 3 km long offshore gas pipeline which will connect the terminal with the national transmission system. In addition, 250 km of onshore pipelines will be built between Gdansk and Gustorzyn to transport LNG regasified on-board the FSRU deeper into the country. The FSRU terminal in the Gulf of Gdansk, with its annual capacity of 6.1 billion m3, will guarantee diversification of gas supply directions and sources for Poland and the CEE region. Poland's second LNG terminal will play a significant role in the energy transition, ensuring increased supply of natural gas for the industry as well as for the power and heating generation sectors in the transitional period of decarbonisation of the Polish economy.

“Obtaining the building permit completes the engineering stage and allows the project to progress towards execution. I would like to thank all institutions and authorities for the constructive co-operation and our company personnel for their commitment to the timely implementation of this strategic project. We will start construction works on the offshore component of the FSRU programme immediately upon finalisation of tenders and signing agreements with the contractors for the offshore project. In just over three years, we are planning to put the floating terminal into operation and receive the first LNG deliveries in the Gulf of Gdansk,” said Slawomir Hinc, President of GAZ-SYSTEM Management Board.

The FSRU terminal will be located in the southern part of the Gulf of Gdansk, at a distance of approximately 3 km from the shore, in the immediate vicinity of the Baltic Hub Container Terminal and the approach fairway leading to the Port of Gdansk. The FSRU, i.e. vessel adapted for the process storage of LNG delivered by LNG carriers and its conversion from a liquid to a gaseous state, will be permanently moored to the jetty.