Gasum’s Coral Energy makes LNG delivery to Inkoo terminal
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Gasum's vessel Coral Energy has delivered LNG to the Inkoo FSRU for the first time. Coral Energy arrived to Inkoo on 7 January 2023 in the afternoon. At the FSRU, LNG is regasified and fed into the gas pipeline grid in Finland.
The terminal has recently been fitted with the technical capability to load LNG to and from the terminal with smaller vessels, improving flexibility. Gasum has delivered LNG to the Inkoo FRSU at regular intervals since the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia suffered a rupture and was shut down in early October.
