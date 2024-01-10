Energos Infrastructure acquires FSRUs from Dynagas

Energos Infrastructure, an international marine LNG infrastructure company, majority-controlled by Apollo-managed funds and minority shareholder New Fortress Energy Inc., has completed the acquisition of two state-of-the-art FSRUs from affiliates of Dynagas. The two 174 000 m3 closed-loop FSRUs, built in 2021, will be renamed Energos Force and Energos Power.

Earlier in 2023, the FSRUs commenced long-term charter contracts with the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Change. The Energos Force is planned to operate in the port of Stade under direction of Deutsche Energy Terminals, while the Energos Power is planned to operate in the port of Mukran and has been sub-chartered to Deutsche Regas.

With these two high-specification LNG regasification vessels added to its platform, Energos will own and operate 13 LNG infrastructure vessels consisting of nine FSRUs, two FSUs, and two LNG carriers. The addition of the Energos Force and Energos Power in Europe makes Energos the largest owner and operator of LNG marine infrastructure vessels by wholly-owned FSRU capacity operating within the continent.

“Reliable energy infrastructure is essential to address the global energy crisis and reduce carbon emissions,” said Arthur Regan, CEO and Director of Energos Infrastructure. “We are pleased to acquire these critical assets in operating service in Germany, which we believe will solidify Energos as a premier LNG maritime infrastructure company and further supports our efforts to bring cleaner, more reliable energy to customers around the world.”

Apollo Partner, Brad Fierstein, said: “We are pleased to support Art and the Energos team in executing this FSRU acquisition, which we believe will be transformative for the platform and support its continued growth. Providing enhanced energy security and enabling lower carbon power generation are core priorities to Apollo's efforts to help drive a more sustainable future and we believe the implementation of these new vessels can play a significant role in bolstering Germany's energy independence.”

Apollo Capital Solutions performed debt advisory and placement services for the acquisition financing, which was led by BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Mizuho Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.