BW Singapore floating regasification unit to enter operation

The regasification unit, BW Singapore, which has been moored 8.5 km off the coast of Punta Marina in Italy since 28 February 2025, is ready to enter operation. With the arrival of the first cargo of US LNG, delivered by the tanker Flex Artemis on 3 April 2025, the commissioning activities of the facility preliminary to the start of the first phase of commercial operations, scheduled for early May, began.

This was confirmed by Snam CEO, Stefano Venier, during a visit to the offshore terminal by Environment and Energy Security Minister, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, and Emilia-Romagna, Region President Michele de Pascale.

“With the entry into operation of the Ravenna terminal, we are adding another fundamentally important element to the process of securing the country's energy supply, which began in the aftermath of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and has been made possible by the joint efforts of institutions and companies at both national and local level,” Venier commented. “We are not only keeping on schedule, we are also showing that this can go hand in hand with environmental protection and monitoring.”

Like the Italis LNG terminal already in operation in Piombino, the BW Singapore regasification unit, which was purchased by Snam in July 2022, has an annual regasification capacity of 5 billion m3.

With its entry into operation, Italy's total regasification capacity will rise to 28 billion m3/y, a volume equal to that imported from Russia in 2021. This will account for 45% of the country's domestic gas demand, which will thus be met through a carrier that guarantees wide diversification of supply routes, allowing the country's system to absorb the effects of persisting global geopolitical tensions.