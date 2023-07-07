KN becomes commercial operator of German LNG terminal

The energy terminal operator, KN (AB Klaipedos nafta), is starting its commercial operation of the Elbehafen LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, northern Germany. This marks KN's second involvement in a German LNG terminal, following its role as the commercial operator of the Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal on the North Sea coast since autumn 2022.

The Elbehafen LNG terminal, situated in the port city of Brunsbüttel at the Elbe River's mouth, was developed by Elbehafen LNG GmbH – a subsidiary of the Ger-man energy group RWE, on behalf of the German government.

According to the signed contract, commercial terminal management services include managing logistics operations, gas dispatching operations, gas accounting and reporting, and other terminal operational services adapted to the customer’s needs.

The Elbehafen LNG terminal is based on the FSRU technology. The terminal receives gas from LNG carriers via the FSRU Höegh Gannet, which was built in 2018 and has a storage capacity of 170 000 m3. After expansion of the natural gas grid network the terminal will have a designed annual capacity of 7.5 billion m3 of natural gas.

The Elbehafen LNG terminal is the third LNG terminal built in Germany over the last year, following the country's rush to develop new LNG terminals in the aftermath of Russia's war in Ukraine to avoid an energy deficit.

Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN, points out that yet another successful bid for the commercial operation of the German LNG terminal confirms that the decision taken more than five years ago to focus on the development of the LNG business on international markets was the right one.

“The growth of LNG terminal construction projects since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine has created an additional market for our services. However, we have been planning an ambitious expansion in the global LNG market long before the war. To date, we have contributed to more than 10 different LNG projects around the world. We are delighted to be able to add another new commercial operation contract in Germany to our solid portfolio of international projects,” said Šilenskis.

Šilenskis notes that KN’s new long-term strategy for 2023 – 2050, approved in mid-June, also focuses on the development of the international LNG business. Leveraging their knowledge and expertise, the company is poised to extend LNG terminal development activities in growing markets and to actively seek additional new LNG projects in which KN would be selected as a consultant, an operator and, if successful, even a shareholder or investor.