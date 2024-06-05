FSRU Toscana completes first extraordinary maintenance phase

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana has completed the first phase of extraordinary maintenance intervention at the FSRU Toscana terminal on scheduled time.

The terminal, which had been in Genoa since last April for this first part of the intervention, was towed, with the support of three tugs, to the port of Marseille, where the extraordinary maintenance operations aimed at replacing the bearing of the anchoring system, a system designed and built to ensure the rotation of the terminal around the geostationary turret permanently anchored to the seabed, will be completed.

FSRU Toscana will remain at Chantier Naval de Marseille of San Giorgio del Porto S.p.A. until the completion of extraordinary maintenance activities, expected by mid-September, which will be followed by operations to re-install the terminal in its current site offshore Livorno. FSRU Toscana is expected to resume operations by end of October 2024.