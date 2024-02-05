MOL selected as preferred shipowner for newbuilding FSRU for Gaz System

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd, the only company that owns and operates FSRU in Asia, has been selected as the preferred shipowner to time charter out a FSRU for the planned LNG import terminal in the Gulf of Gdansk, Poland. Polish Gas Transmission System Operator, GAZ-SYSTEM S.A., is the project developer and operator behind the future LNG terminal.

This is Poland's first such FSRU and is a strategically important piece of energy infrastructure which will enhance the country's energy security. The FSRU is assumed to be berthed at a mooring platform approximately 3 km from the shore, in the area of the Port of Gdansk between the mouths of the Vistula River branches: Smiala and Martwa. As part of the project, the necessary offshore and onshore infrastructure will also be constructed.

Commissioning of the complete project is planned in 2027/2028.

“The selection of the LNG FSRU supplier is an important milestone in the implementation of the FSRU programme which Gaz System has pursued for many months now. In the near future, MWeOL will focus on developing the detailed terms of the so-called time charter party. Further, we need to obtain all necessary corporate approvals from Gaz System's management bodies to sign the agreement with the ship-owner,” said Andrzej Kensbok, Vice President of GAZ-SYSTEM Management Board.

“Being selected for this strategically important project for Poland has been a great honour for MOL and we are committed to working closely with Gaz System to deliver Poland's first FSRU which would not only strengthen the energy security in Poland, but in the region in the long-term. This project also aligns with MOL's Group Vision of realising a sustainable society through the development of social infrastructure businesses and the provision of lower emission energy. We are confident that the vast operational and technical experience we have garnered through our 140 years of history in the industry, along with our financial capability, will enhance the project and ensure a seamless, safe and efficient service is provided to Gaz System,” added Toshinobu Shinoda, Senior Managing Executive Officer in charge of Europe and Africa region, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.