Snam announces mooring of FSRU BW Singapore

The regasification vessel, BW Singapore, has completed its mooring manoeuvre about 8 km offshore Ravenna, fully in line with the planned schedule.

After reaching the port of Palermo in December 2024, and performing the gassing and cooling operations in Cartagena (Spain), the FSRU has now reached the former Petra offshore platform. The platform’s existing infrastructure – formerly used to dock oil tankers – has recently been repurposed in order to accommodate the regasification vessel, in an environmentally-sustainable perspective.

“With the ship docking in Ravenna perfectly on schedule, Italy can rely on a new strategic asset, which, combined with the Italis Lng moored in Piombino, is another fundamental step towards supply diversification and the country's energy security,” commented Stefano Venier, CEO of Snam. “Ravenna is an ideal port of call, not only because it hosts on its territory a high-skilled, leading energy district, but also because of its strategic position attracting gas flows from the eastern Mediterranean area and beyond.”

A tender call has recently been published to identify the party that will deliver the first LNG cargo to the BW Singapore for commissioning activities, which consist of the FSRU regasification plant operational tests and set-up. The cargo, scheduled to be delivered in March, will also provide the minimum level of liquefied gas in the terminal's tanks, as required to ensure its full operation.

Built in 2015, the BW Singapore can store 170 000 m3 of liquefied gas and regasify it for a total capacity of 5 billion m3/y. The ship was purchased by Snam in 2022 as one of the measures set in place following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Increasing the country's overall regasification capacity was considered strategically important to ensure national energy security: today, LNG accounts for about 25% of the Italy's total gas consumption. With the commissioning of BW Singapore, the domestic total regasification capacity will reach 28 billion m3, equivalent to the volumes imported in Italy by pipeline from Russia in 2021, before the Russia-Ukraine conflict.