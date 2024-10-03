Gastrade begins commercial operation of Alexandroupolis LNG terminal

Gastrade has announced that the Alexandroupolis LNG terminal has entered commercial operations. It is one of the most important energy projects at the European, regional, national, and local level, designed, built, owned, and operated by Gastrade. The project was envisioned 15 years ago by Dimitris Copelouzos.

The result of great collaborations, with a pioneering conception for its time, the project contributes to energy security and to the diversification of sources and energy supply routes for Southeast and Central Europe, decisively upgrading the role and importance of Greece in the contemporary energy map of Europe, making it an energy gateway for more than nine countries.

The implementation of the project began to materialise when the final investment decision (FID) was taken on 27 January 2022, by Gastrade. Subsequently, onshore and offshore construction work in Alexandroupolis progressed rapidly, while in February 2023 construction of the LNG FSRU began in Singapore. The FSRU sailed from the Seatrium shipyard on 26 November 2023, arriving in the waters of the Thracian Sea on 17 December 2023, where it moored in its permanent position. With the successful completion of all commissioning tests and the issuance by the Ministry of Energy and Environment of the Operating Permit this past summer, the Project was brought into operational readiness, officially allow-ing the commencement of its commercial operations.

The Alexandroupolis LNG terminal consists, apart from the FSRU, of a sub-sea and onshore natural gas pipeline which connects the FSRU to the National Natural Gas Transmission System (NNGTS) through which it will deliver natural gas to Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Moldova, and Ukraine in the east, as well as Hungary and Slovakia in the west. The FSRU, named ALEXANDROUPOLIS to honour the city and its inhabitants, who embraced this ambitious project from the beginning, has a state-of-the-art technology, with a maximum regasification capacity of 5.5 billion m3/y.

Already, 14 Greek and international companies are participating commercially in the project, committing almost all of the terminal’s capacity until at least 2030. At the same time, the start of commercial operations of the project marks the enhancement of the Vertical Corridor initiative, significantly strengthening its dynamics, aiming to create a natural gas trading hub in Southeast and Central Europe.

The Managing Director of Gastrade, Kostis Sifnaios, said: “We are all, in the Gastrade team, very proud and excited to have reached successfully the end of this long journey and deliver to our country and the whole wider region this important project. Our vision is to provide to the market a project that will operate in a way that is friendly to the society of Alexandroupolis, the environment and our customers, offering a stable and reliable supply option for accessing our entire region. We want to become a ‘benchmark of excellence’ infrastructure.”

“It took the vision of one person, 15 years of effort and two years of intensive technical preparation so that Greece, Alexandroupolis, could acquire a cross-sectional project for the energy standing of the wider European region. The Alexandroupolis LNG terminal is much more than a business project. It is a tangible proof of the possibilities we have in Greece to create European infrastructures that address the problems of our times, offering opportunities and prospects for a better and sustainable energy future,” emphasised the Founding Shareholder of the company, Elmina Copelouzou.

“GasLog is proud to have played a key role in the development of the project since the very beginning, the conversion of an LNG carrier to an FSRU, the delivery of the unit to Alexandroupolis and the successful commencement of operations of the Alexandroupolis terminal, contributing as shareholder and FSRU operator, while delivering on our commitment for providing reliable and innovative LNG solutions on a global scale,” added Paolo Enoizi, CEO of Gaslog.

“Today marks the commencement of a new chapter in the energy landscape of our region. The Alexandroupolis LNG Terminal, conceived with a forward-looking vision, represents a tangible solution to the pressing challenges of energy security and diversification of supply sources in Southeast Europe. Through this project, we are securing access to more reliable and diverse energy sources, generating new economic opportunities for the local community, and bolstering our nation’s geopolitical standing. We take great pride in DEPA Commercial’s pivotal contribution to the successful realisation of this strategic infrastructure, which will bring substantial advantages to both Greece and its neighbouring countries,” stated Konstantinos Xifaras, CEO of DEPA Commercial.

“The start of commercial operation of the Alexandroupolis FSRU is a key milestone for ensuring diversified supplies and for guaranteeing the energy security not only for Bulgaria, but also to the South-Eastern European region. The decision, that was taken in 2020, by Bulgaria and Bulgartransgaz to become share-holders with 20% share in Gastrade S.A. proved to be a strategic one. Today, the Alexandroupolis FSRU is undoubtedly a key infrastructure ensuring access to gas supplies from secure and reliable sources, such as the USA, Qatar, Egypt, etc. The growing role of LNG for the region and the availability of this new LNG storage and regasification capacity is of utmost importance for SEE countries aiming to diversify supplies and switch away from Russian gas. It will also improve liquidity and market integration in our region.” commented Kiril Ravnachki, Executive Director of Bulgartransgaz.

“The launch of commercial operations at the Alexandroupolis FSRU is a pivotal development that solidifies Greece as a key energy gateway for Southeast Europe and beyond. This new LNG import facility, alongside the Revithoussa LNG terminal, coupled also with DESFA’s investments to enhance the export capacity of the Greek gas grid, and initiatives like TAP, IGB and the Vertical Corridor, strengthens further the region’s energy infrastructure and interconnectivity,” added Maria Rita Galli, CEO of DESFA.