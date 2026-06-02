EemsEnergyTerminal takes conditional investment decision on extension

EemsEnergyTerminal has taken a significant step towards extending the LNG terminal in Eemshaven (Groningen) beyond 2027. Based on recently concluded commercial contracts for the period 2028 – 2036 and on a government-committed guarantee, shareholders, Gasunie and Vopak, have taken the conditional investment decision (cFID).

The decision marks a major milestone in the continuation of the LNG infrastructure in Eemshaven. The FID by the shareholders will follow once the necessary permits have been obtained.

EemsEnergyTerminal has concluded contracts with customers who will supply LNG to the terminal during the period 2028 – 2036. A significant part of the offered capacity has been contracted. For the remaining capacity, EemsEnergyTerminal is holding discussions with various parties. This capacity is offered on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.