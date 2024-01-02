RWE hands over Brunsbüttel LNG infrastructure to Deutsche Energy Terminal

As of 1 January 2024, RWE has handed over the LNG infrastructure built in Brunsbüttel to the federally-owned Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) as planned, around 10 months after the first LNG import flow. Liquefied gas delivered by LNG tankers is fed into the German gas grid after being regasified via an FSRU. DET is the authorised operator of the FSRU terminal in Brunsbüttel and is also responsible for its capacity marketing.

RWE chartered the Hoegh Gannet floating LNG terminal on behalf of the German government after the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022 and built the corresponding infrastructure in Brunsbüttel to strengthen Germany's security of supply and reduce its dependence on Russian pipeline gas. The Elbehafen project was realised in record time and put into operation by RWE during 2023. Since the beginning of 2023, LNG has been imported directly to Germany via Brunsbüttel.

As always intended, DET has now taken over the LNG infrastructure and sole operational management in Brunsbüttel.