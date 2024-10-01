Van Oord completes FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany

Van Oord has completed the construction of the FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven, Germany, for its client Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET). The project was managed by FSRU Wilhelmshaven GmbH, a joint venture between ENGIE and TES. By leveraging its experience in dredging, infrastructure, and offshore energy, the client and Van Oord developed a tailor-made integrated solution for the project. In order to expedite the process, monopiles, mainly used for offshore wind turbines, were used as the foundation for the new 600 m long jetty.

Van Oord was responsible for the procurement and construction of the FSRU jetty. In total, Van Oord installed 10 monopiles, including scour protection to prevent erosion. The foundations were then equipped with platforms, catwalks, and furniture. The trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Apolonia was then deployed to dredge the berth pocket and turning basin to the required depth. This vessel runs on LNG, a more sustainable alternative to marine gas oil (MGO), reducing sulfur, particulate, and nitrogen dioxide emissions.

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement. The project is a perfect example of Van Oord’s Marine ingenuity. Our project team’s expertise and dedication, combined with our cutting-edge equipment, allowed us to develop a custom integrated marine infrastructure solution that addressed our client's challenge and successfully construct this jetty,” said Stan Aarts, Project Director.