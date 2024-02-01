OLT to carry out maintenance on FSRU Toscana

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana has announced that the FSRU Toscana terminal will undergo an extraordinary maintenance at the shipyard, resulting in a shutdown of the plant, scheduled from the beginning of April to the end of October 2024.

Specifically, as a result of ongoing technical monitoring activities, the company decided to carry out an intervention aimed at replacing the bearing of the anchoring system of the terminal, a system designed and built to ensure the rotation of the terminal around the geostationary turret permanently anchored to the seabed.

Procedures are currently underway to schedule the suspension of operations and proceed with the bearing replacement work.

OLT has set up an appropriate control and monitoring system for the anchoring system, whereby it states that, at present, conditions allow the full operation of the terminal without any safety and environmental impact.