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  4. LNG Industry Spotlight with Ebara Elliott Energy

LNG Industry Spotlight with Ebara Elliott Energy

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LNG Industry,

In this latest LNG Industry  Spotlight Interview, Editor, Jessica Casey, is joined by Klaus Brun, Vice President Products & Technology at Ebara Elliott Energy.

 

This interview explores a range of topics, including Ebara Elliott Energy's global LNG operations, advances in turbomachinery technologies, evolving customer requirements, innovation and R&D, digitalisation and AI, and the future of LNG and turbomachinery.

 

For more information about Ebara Elliott Energy, including their full range of services please click here.
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Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/spotlight-interviews/29062026/lng-industry-spotlight-with-ebara-elliott-energy/

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This article has been tagged under the following:

Natural gas news Current LNG projects