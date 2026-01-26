LNG Industry Spotlight with MSA Safety

In this latest LNG Industry Spotlight Interview, Editor, Jessica Casey, is joined by Felipe Krejci, FGFD BDM OGPC International at MSA Safety.

This interview covers a range of topics raised in MSA Safety's recent article in LNG Industry, including: the role of gas detection in LNG safety, the importance of reliable detection technologies, improving system performance in challenging environments and enhancing operational safety and efficiency at LNG facilities.

For more information about MSA Safety, including their full range of services please click here.

To register, free of charge, to receive regular copies of LNG Industry, click here.