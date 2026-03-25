LNG Industry Spotlight with Baker Hughes
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
This interview covers a range of topics raised in Baker Hughes recent article in LNG Industry, examining the roles that severe service control valves and pressure relief valves play in LNG plants, and emphasises the importance of selecting the right valves for each specific application.
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Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/spotlight-interviews/25032026/lng-industry-spotlight-with-baker-hughes/
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