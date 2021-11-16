LNG Industry Spotlight with Petronas

LNG Industry Editor, Lydia Woellwarth, sat down with Ezran Mahadzir, Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS LNG Ltd, to delve deeper into PETRONAS’ business, from its focus on carbon neutral LNG to its intentions to upgrade its entire LNG vessel fleet to become more energy-efficient.

Ezran was appointed CEO of PETRONAS LNG Ltd in January 2021 but has over 22 years of experience in the company. He has held various roles, primarily in the gas business sector. Some of his career highlights include the successful development of the LNG bunkering business, and the development of the virtual pipeline system via LNG ISO tanks to gain greater outreach to off-grid customers, to name a few.

This special Q&A session will cover some a range of topics to allow us to gain a broader insight into this global company.

To learn more about PETRONAS’ LNG business, visit: https://www.petronas.com/our-business/gas-and-new-energy/about-liquefied-natural-gas