LNG Industry Spotlight with Pall Corporation

In this latest LNG Industry Spotlight Interview, Jessica Casey, Editor at LNG Industry , is joined by Julien Plumail, Global Marketing Manager - Carbon Capture at Pall Corporation.

This interview explores key challenges and opportunities in LNG processing, including contamination control, filtration and separation technologies, foaming prevention, operational efficiency, equipment protection, and the industry's growing focus on sustainability and emissions reduction.

For more information about Pall Corporation, including their full range of services, please click here.

To register, free of charge, to receive regular copies of LNG Industry , click here .