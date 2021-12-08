LNG Industry Spotlight with Honeywell

LNG Industry Editor, Lydia Woellwarth, was joined by Vincent Higgins and Christian Salazar from Honeywell Workforce Excellence, to discuss Honeywell's recent article in LNG Industry magazine.

LNG Industry Editor, Lydia Woellwarth, was recently joined by Vincent Higgins and Christian Salazar from Honeywell Workforce Excellence, to discuss Honeywell's recent article in LNG Industry magazine.

Vincent Higgins is the Global Director for Honeywell’s Workforce Excellence initiative, part of Honeywell's digital transformation offering for its industrial customers, and Christian Salazar is the Global Product Marketing Lead at Honeywell Workforce Excellence. Christian is the global lead for Immersive Field Simulator, a virtual reality and mixed reality-based training tool which provides targeted, on-demand, skill-based training for workers.

This in-depth Q&A session will cover some of the topics raised in Honeywell’s article in LNG Industry’s November issue. Entitled 'At one with the technology’, this article considers how advanced technology can address skills requirements for LNG operating personnel.

To read Honeywell’s article in full, simply head over to: https://bit.ly/3BKcPUU.

To learn more about the immersive simulator technology discussed, visit: https://learn.honeywell.com/ifs_lng.