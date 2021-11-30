KN selects new Board member

The Supervisory Council of KN, the operator of LNG and oil terminals, has elected Guy Mason as an independent member of the Board with effect on 1 December 2021.

Guy Mason is a highly experienced management professional who has held a number of senior management positions, including as a member of the Board, during his 34-year career with BP, one of the world's largest oil and gas companies. From 2016 until 2020 Mr. Mason was appointed Vice-President at this company, responsible for shipping in the global market.

Competences of the new Board member cover business development and management, finance, commercial operations, and change management. In addition to shipping, he has contributed to renewable energy and LNG projects in the UK and other regions. During his solid career, Guy Mason has gained valuable experience in organisations implementing significant strategic and operating model changes to ensure sustainable financial performance and operational profitability.

Eimantas Kiudulas, the Chairman of KN Supervisory Council, stressed that the search for a candidate to join KN Board was aimed at finding a candidate with the competence and knowledge that could make a significant contribution to KN's transformation, as the company seeks to find new business markets and opportunities in the context of reduced petroleum product handling volume, as well as to meet the company's ambitious goals of international business development.

"KN is currently in an extraordinary situation: the company both needs to reorient itself towards new markets and, in the context of the global energy transformation, rethink its place in the value chain, to be able to seize the new opportunities, laying new solid foundations for the future. The elected candidate has both extensive knowledge of the oil and gas business segment and a track record of delivering tangible results in managing business change. We believe that Guy Mason's competences will be of great value to the company and we are delighted that he is interested in this opportunity," Mr. E. Kiudulas maintained.

According to the Articles of Association of KN, the Board of KN is composed of five members, including the Chairman of the Board, of which at least three must be independent members. Following the resignation of one of the independent members of the Board on 1 October 2021, the current KN Board is composed of four members: the Chairman of the Board, Giedrius Dusevicius, and members Mantas Bartuška, Dainius Bražiunas, and Bjarke Pålsson.