LNG2026 opens registration

Registration is now open for the 21st International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2026) taking place on 2 – 5 February 2026, at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar. As a leading global LNG industry conference and exhibition, LNG2026 will bring together business leaders, decision-makers, and innovators to explore the latest developments, emerging technologies, and market trends impacting the industry.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, LNG2026 will serve as a platform for industry professionals to exchange ideas and drive innovation, furthering the role of natural gas as a reliable, practical, affordable, and cleaner fuel to drive sustainable economic development and the global energy transition.

“GTI Energy is proud to join the global LNG community at LNG2026 – a pivotal forum for advancing shared progress through innovation and dialogue,” said Paula Gant, President and CEO of GTI Energy and Chair of LNG2026. “As energy systems evolve, LNG plays a critical role in strengthening energy security, expanding market opportunities for new resources and technologies, and enabling lower-emission economies. By collaborating and sharing insights, we shape a more resilient and sustainable energy landscape.”

Attendees will have access to a world-class conference programme and an expansive exhibition space, covering market evolution and demand drivers, environmental impact reduction, process safety, project execution, LNG applications, buyer perspectives, and the role of LNG in the energy transition.

In addition to the launch of registration, the Call for Abstracts remains open. Industry professionals, researchers, and academics are encouraged to submit their abstracts by the extended submission deadline of 1 July 2025.

“LNG2026 promises to highlight the potential for LNG to continue to grow as a vital component of the global energy mix. The Call for Abstracts provides a unique opportunity for industry professionals to make a significant contribution to the conference by sharing their knowledge and experience to advance the LNG industry,” added Jim Soloman, Programme Committee Chair for LNG2026.