Promoted amines for CO2 Removal

This article reviews the application of piperazine as a reaction promoter for enhancing carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) removal rates from syngas preparatory to its conversion to ammonia and from natural gas prior to liquefaction. Apart from a few tangential references, the focus is on piperazine-promoted N-methyldiethanolamine (MDEA), this being the most increasingly used solvent today in most CO 2 -removal applications. After addressing CO 2 -piperazine chemistry and piperazine degradation products, consideration is given to CO 2 vapour-liquid equilibria in aqueous piperazine and MDEA-piperazine composite solvents. Reaction kinetics between CO 2 and piperazine are critical to its successful application, both in amine systems and in hybrids such as Shell’s Sulfinol-M® process.

CO 2 reactions with piperazine-MDEA solvents

CO 2 absorption by tertiary amines is fundamentally different from absorption by primary and secondary amines in that the latter react rapidly and exothermically with CO 2 to form carbamates, whereas the former do not. Thus, regeneration of primary and secondary amines is comparatively more energy intensive, making a tertiary amine like MDEA preferable from an energy standpoint. Its disadvantage is that it does not react directly with CO 2 , so absorption rates are not enhanced by reaction with the amine. However, reactivity can be gained in a tertiary amine system if the solvent is spiked with a relatively small amount of a very fast-reacting amine. This produces a blended solvent just as alkaline as before (and therefore with the same high CO 2 capacity), but now with high reactivity and therefore able to absorb CO 2 much more rapidly.

Deep CO 2 removal is achieved by using a relatively small concentration of a highly reactive amine such as piperazine. Piperazine reacts very quickly with CO 2 which greatly enhances absorption rates, and then the piperazine carbamate gradually decomposes and releases the CO 2 back into solution as bicarbonate. The hydrogen ion (acid) produced in the original piperazine reaction is mopped up by MDEA (base) which, therefore, really acts just as a sink for hydrogen ions:

HNRNH + CO 2 ? HNRNCOO– + H+ (1)

HNRNCOO– + H 2 O ? HNRNH + HCO– 3 (2)

MDEA + H+ ? MDEAH+ (3)

There is a little more to the chemistry than this, however, because piperazine is a diamine. Thus, piperazine monocarbamate can react with another CO 2 molecule to form the dicarbamate, and the dicarbamate can hydrolyse to reform the monocarbamate and release a bicarbonate ion:

HNRNC00– + CO 2 ? COO–NRNCOO– + H+ (4)

COO–NRNCOO– + H 2 O ? HNRNCOO– + HCO– 3 (5)

Piperazine is a very effective activator, although it is not the only one used commercially. Regardless of which promoter is employed, when using an activated MDEA solvent, one is dealing with a highly reactive system in which a substantial amount of heat is released by:

The physical dissolution of CO2 into the liquid solvent.

Its subsequent reaction with a low concentration of the reactive amine (small heat effect).

The titration reaction of tertiary amine with released hydrogen ions (substantial heat generated).

