22nd Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition to return to Lake Charles

Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition unites energy leaders from across the region and globally to discuss the pivotal role of LNG in driving economic growth, strengthening energy security, and accelerating the global energy transition. The summit serves as a premier platform for LNG and gas executives to exchange strategic and technical insights, foster collaboration, and forge valuable partnerships. Participants engage with peers, explore emerging opportunities, and shape the long-term vision for sustainable growth in the LNG sector.

The 21st Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition welcomed 3000 attendees, including 150 speakers, 100 exhibitors, and leading companies from 50 countries on 19 – 21 October 2025 in Lake Charles, the US. Under the theme, ‘Building global energy security, fuelling domestic growth’, the Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition 2025 features the Strategic Conference, the Technical Conference, the Americas LNG Awards Evening, the Leaders of Tomorrow Program, and the international Exhibition, in addition to the newly added features, including the LNG Innovation Stage and the Americas LNG Golf Tournament.

The Summit underscored the vast opportunities LNG presents across the Americas – from strengthening energy security throughout the region to delivering significant economic and social benefits to local communities. Participants celebrated the remarkable growth in American LNG production and export capacity, and the sector’s vital contribution to enhancing global energy security.

With demand for American LNG continuing to rise, contributors highlighted the importance of greater alignment among allies on climate policy, the accelerated development of critical new technologies, and the streamlining of project permitting processes.

The Americas Summit & Exhibition recognised outstanding performance in the industry. Congratulations to this year’s winners:

Americas LNG Award: Technological Innovation 2025 – Flowserve.

Americas LNG Award: Project of the Year 2025 – Woodside Energy.

Confirmed Strategic Conference Speakers included:

Governor Jeff Landry, 57 th Governor, State of Louisiana.

Governor, State of Louisiana. Honorable Mark Menezes, President & CEO, United States Energy Association.

Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, Senior Managing Director – Energy and Critical Minerals Practice, McLarty Associates.

Jean Froehly, Minister and Head of the Economic and Finance Department, German Embassy in Washington DC.

Representative Brett F. Geymann, Chair, Natural Resources and Environment Committee, Louisiana House of Representatives.

Representative Ryan Bourriaque, Chair, Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee, Louisiana House of Representatives.

Senator Mark Abraham, Senate District 25, Louisiana State Senate.

Senator Bob Hensgens, Senate District 26, Louisiana State Senate.

Senator Jeremy Stine, Senate District 27, Louisiana State Senate.

Marshall Simien, Jr., Mayor, City of Lake Charles.

Sarah Bairstow, President - Louisiana LNG, Woodside Energy.

Jaclyn Presnal, Vice President, New Energy Ventures, Williams.

David Lang, General Counsel & Chief Commercial Officer, Commonwealth LNG.

Marcel Steinbach, Senior Vice President Head of Group Regulatory Affairs, SEFE.

Joshua Gibbon, Senior Vice President – US Gas Commercial, TC Energy.

Masataka Yarita, Director - LNG and Methane Management Division, JOGMEC.

Pam Roche, Vice President, Project Management Group – Sustainable Technology Solutions, KBR.

The exhibition showcased over 100 leading regional and international companies, providing a vital platform for connecting the LNG supply chain with existing and future gas infrastructure projects across the Americas.

This year saw the return of the Americas LNG Leaders of Tomorrow Program, co-hosted by University of Louisiana Lafayette, Lamar University, McNeese University, and SOWELA. The final poster competition showcased over 40 innovative ideas and all the shortlisted students attended a breakfast hosted by senior industry executives from Woodside Energy, Cameron LNG, and Cheniere. The winners were awarded their prizes and certificates at the plenary conference.

Sponsors for 2025 included Commonwealth LNG, TC Energy, Woodside Energy, KBR, Bechtel, CHART, Cheniere, Energos Infrastructure, Poten & Partners, SEFE, Sempra Infrastructure, Venture Global, Ebara Elliott Energy, Five-S Group, Flowserve, KWLA, Kodiak Workforce Solutions, Mustang Sampling, Worley, and Performance Contractors.

The 22nd edition of the Summit will take place on 13 – 15 October in Lake Charles, Louisiana, 2026..