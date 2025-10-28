SIAD selected for Pacifico Mexinol project

SIAD Americas LLC has been selected to provide an air separation unit (ASU) for the Pacifico Mexinol ultra-low carbon methanol project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The project, led by SIAD Macchine Impianti, will leverage SIAD’s global execution model, with engineering support from its centres in Bergamo, Italy; The Woodlands, Texas; and Hangzhou, China. Equipment will be sourced from the US, China, and Europe, with fabrication carried out at SIAD facilities in Hangzhou, China, and at the new facility in Porto Marghera (Venice), Italy.

The ASU will have a production capacity of approximately 3500 tpd of high-purity oxygen, making it a critical component for the production of ultra-low carbon methanol. It will supply the large volumes of oxygen required for the project's gasification and carbon capture processes.

“We are proud to partner with Transition Industries and contribute our expertise to what will be one of the world's most sustainable chemical facilities,” said Ed Hotard, Chairman and CEO of SIAD Americas. “Our selection reflects the strength of SIAD’s global engineering team and our commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers.”

Paolo Ferrario, General Manager of SIAD Macchine Impianti, added: “Being chosen for this landmark project is a testament to SIAD's global engineering capabilities and our proven technology in large scale air separation.”

Once operational in 2029, Pacifico Mexinol is expected to be the largest standalone ultra-low-carbon chemical production facility in the world and one of the world’s largest producers of green hydrogen and green methanol. Transition Industries is jointly developing Pacifico Mexinol with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

Rommel Gallo, Transition Industries CEO, added: “The selection of SIAD for this critical piece of infrastructure ensures that the Pacifico Mexinol project will be equipped with a world-class, highly efficient air separation plant. This partner-ship is another key step in integrating the best available technology to meet our ambitious sustainability and operational goals.”

The ASU will be designed to the highest standards of efficiency and reliability, supporting the project's net-zero carbon emissions objectives. The strategic sourcing of engineering and equipment from SIAD's global network is expected to optimise the project's execution schedule and cost.