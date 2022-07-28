World LNG Summit & Awards to be hosted in Greece

The 22nd World LNG Summit & Awards will be held in Athens, Greece, for the first time on 29 November - 02 December 2022. The Summit is endorsed by the Ministry of Environment & Energy, Greece, and hosted by DESFA.

The 22nd World LNG Summit & Awards will bring together global LNG leaders from across the value chain to define the critical role of LNG and gas in both energy security and the ongoing drive for decarbonisation. As LNG enters a new frontier, this will be one of the most important conversations yet for the future of the global LNG and gas industry.

The agenda will focus on global LNG and gas supply and demand dynamics, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on LNG and gas, new LNG technology initiatives and low-carbon solutions, the race to build LNG import infrastructure, LNG shipping, and financing trends. As demand for cleaner LNG is growing rapidly, with the carbon footprint of LNG cargoes set to become an important differentiator for buyers and sellers alike, the Summit also includes the annual forum dedicated to bringing together the environmental products and LNG traders driving decarbonisation of global gas through efficient markets. Speakers from across the LNG and gas value chain will address these topics in a business-centric environment, enabling attendees to shape their company's commercial agenda moving forward.

Maria Rita Galli, CEO, DESFA said: “It gives us great pleasure to announce that the 22ndWorld LNG Summit & Awards will be hosted in Athens, Greece, from November 29th until December 2nd, 2022. Greece is evolving into an energy hub for the wider area of Southeast Europe with many significant investments going on in this part of the world. The war in Ukraine and the REPowerEU plan have stressed the vital role of Greece’s natural gas infrastructure in ensuring both diversification of energy supply and increased energy security regionally and LNG remains an important part of the solution against the ongoing drive for decarbonisation. We look forward to welcoming the global LNG industry to Athens in December.”

“We are delighted to work with the Ministry of Energy Greece and DESFA to bring together LNG and gas leaders from around the globe in Athens this year. At a time when LNG is playing a vital role in energy security and the pursuit of cleaner energy sources, the World LNG Summit & Awards will provide a forum to discuss LNG and gas as a key part of the solution," added Tanya Crossick, Vice President, Energy, dmg events, organisers of the World LNG Summit & Awards 2022.

Speakers at this year’s event include; H.E. Kostas Skrekas, Minister of the Environment & Energy, Greece; Maria Rita Galli, CEO, DESFA; Anatol Feygin, EVP & CCO, Cheniere; Kunio Nohata, Representative Director, Executive Vice President, Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd; Martin Houston, Vice Chairman, Tellurian; Steve Hill, EVP, Shell Energy; Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria LNG Limited, and over 80 other industry thought leaders. Pat Roberts, Managing Director of LNG - Worldwide Ltd will reprise her role as Conference Chair.