Elevate your hydrogen strategy at the 5th American Hydrogen Forum, powered by Fluitron

On 12 – 13 February 2025, the hydrogen industry's most influential players will converge at the Westin Galleria Houston Hotel for the 5th American Hydrogen Forum, powered by Fluitron. Following the success of last year's event, where over 400 delegates, 50 leading speakers, and 30 cutting-edge exhibitors came together, this year’s forum is expected to be even larger and more dynamic.

This is an unparalleled opportunity to be at the forefront of the rapidly growing hydrogen economy, a critical component of the global transition to clean energy. With hydrogen fast becoming the fuel of the future, this forum provides a vital platform for key stakeholders to connect, share insights, and drive the industry forward. The forum will feature thought leaders from across the energy spectrum, offering a deep dive into the latest advancements, market trends, and policy developments shaping the hydrogen landscape.

You will have the opportunity to connect with decision-makers and experts from some of the world’s largest energy companies and organisations, including Air Liquide, Airbus Americas, Aramco Americas, Bechtel, bp, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Linde, Plug Power, Shell, TotalEnergies, and many more. These industry giants are spearheading the shift towards hydrogen, and this forum is your chance to engage directly with them, forging strategic partnerships that will help your business grow within this expanding market.

Over the course of two days, you will hear from more than 50 renowned speakers who will share insights on the most pressing topics in the hydrogen sector. From innovations in hydrogen production and storage to the development of infrastructure and transportation networks, you will leave with a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities ahead. The event will also explore how hydrogen is transforming industries like transportation, power generation, and heavy industry, offering unique perspectives on its role in decarbonisation.

Attendees will have the chance to explore the latest technologies and solutions driving the hydrogen revolution, with over 30 exhibitors showcasing innovative products and services. Whether you are looking to enhance your operations, invest in hydrogen projects, or understand how policy and market trends will affect your business, the 5th American Hydrogen Forum will provide the answers you need to stay ahead of the curve.

As the hydrogen industry continues to experience unprecedented growth, this forum is essential for anyone looking to stay informed and competitive. Whether an energy executive, policymaker, technology provider, investor, or consultant, the insights gained at this event will be invaluable as you navigate the evolving landscape of clean energy.

Do not miss out on this exclusive opportunity to be part of the premier hydrogen event of the year. Register now to secure your place at the 5th American Hydrogen Forum on 12 – 13 February 2025, and join the leaders shaping the future of clean energy in Houston, Texas.