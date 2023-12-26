Are LNG fleets powering your festive deliveries?

The festive season means an increase in deliveries around the world as everyone gets ready for arguably the biggest gift-giving occasion of the year. With the amount of deliveries skyrocketing, it means the emissions of vehicles used to deliver them also see increased numbers, which resulted in last December seeing emissions double compared to normal months.

In fact, emissions from transport have been on the rise since 2021, nearly rising back to pre-pandemic figures, with heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) being the second largest contributors only behind cars. It is understandable that the holiday season is a busier time for transport logistics, with 130 million cards and parcels delivered by Royal Mail in the UK in 2022 and Denmark exporting and transporting over 10 million Christmas trees.

The natural increase in HGV and long-haul deliveries within the season means many companies may be looking at alternative fuels to reduce the emissions produced. LNG could be that solution, and many may not realise some delivery companies are already employing them for deliveries.

With the concentration of LNG refuelling stations increasing across the continent, the majority of which are in Western Europe and Asia, many of the presents ordered from depots might actually have been shipped using LNG fleets. Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) has offered expert insight into the benefits of LNG, as well as identifying which of the big brands you might not have realised are already invested.

Why use LNG?

Natural gas is still an abundant resource that can be utilised as LNG to act as an alternative fuel source to traditional fuels. On emissions alone, they offer a welcome change, producing 40% less carbon dioxide than other non-renewable fuels – making it one of the cleanest fossil fuels available. Plus, with LNG being clean burning and bio-LNG being created from organic waste, carbon dioxide emissions can be reduced up to 100%.

A huge benefit is that it is imported into Europe and the UK from several markets around the globe, meaning it is not expected to see cost increases like can currently be seen with electricity. Nor is it connected with the price of oil, so it can result in being 10 – 25% cheaper than diesel depending on the market.

For HGV drivers, LNG does not take away from the driving experience or the performance of the vehicle, but in fact offers one very important positive: they are compliant with current and expected future emission standards. Not only will this mean that vehicles fuelled by LNG should be able to enter environmental zones toll-free, but they will also play a huge part in delivering a net zero 2050.

One additional benefit, especially over the festive period, is LNG engines are 50% quieter than diesel engines, meaning they are within territory for a peak quiet certification for a peak Quiet Truck in Silent mode of 71dB(A). This means that loading times can be more flexible to provide a greater quality of life in city centres, as well as being an improvement for late-night holiday deliveries to not disturb quieter areas.

Who is already incorporating LNG into their deliveries?

If you are planning on getting your festive food delivered to your home, it is likely it was delivered by a fleet employing LNG as its chosen fuel. Major supermarkets have been investing in LNG, and in the UK alone, two of the giants, Tesco and Asda, have both made the switch.

This trend has continued throughout Europe, with Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona, EDEKA in Germany, and Dutch chain Albert Heijn improving their efforts to employ the use of LNG in their fleets. Lidl is another chain that has been pushing for alternative gases within its fleet, employing both LNG and compressed natural gas (CNG) to fuel their delivery services in Switzerland.

Beyond supermarkets, major international delivery companies are investing more in alternative fuels like LNG. DHL has forecast a reduction in carbon emissions by 2200 t through replacing 20 diesel vehicles with LNG specifically for its M&S fleet.

Amazon has become a powerhouse in deliveries globally and in 2021 added 1000 CNG trucks to their European fleet, showing how prevalent the shift towards these alternative fuels has become. Evri and UPS have followed suit and have begun investing heavily in LNG to expand the eco-approach to transport logistics. This means that many of the parcels delivered to you this winter ready to give to family, friends, and loved ones could be shipped or delivered by a vehicle utilising an LNG engine.

The shift towards LNG being incorporated into transport logistics strategies marks a much wider evolution in the way the transport and shipping industry approaches its fuelling. Consumer behaviours are also transitioning as they become more aware of how sustainable and environmentally friendly the products they buy are, including how they are delivered. Knowing their orders are being delivered in a way that is not contributing to further emissions can offer the environmentally conscious consumer greater peace of mind this festive season.

After all, isn’t a greener future for generations to come one of the greatest gifts of all?