MAMII completes feasibility studies with technology providers

Safetytech Accelerator, in collaboration with Capital Gas Ship Management, MSC, and Seapeak, has completed four technology feasibility studies as part of its flagship Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII).

Daphne Technology, CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (CDTi), Rotoboost, and Plenesys were selected by MAMII from amongst 20 companies to help address the critical challenge of mitigating methane emissions from the exhaust stacks of LNG-fuelled ships.

The outcomes of these feasibility studies showed strong potential to cut methane emissions in the maritime industry.

Daphne Technology's methane abatement system outlined a potential reduction of up to 440 tpy of methane in container ships.

CDTi’s results highlighted how a proven engine catalyst could offer increased me-thane conversion at lower temperatures than industry norms, with minimal operational adjustments for fleets.

Plenesys demonstrated a solution which can effectively reduce methane slip by 78% by converting it to hydrogen, while Rotoboost’s system was found to offer several benefits including additional revenue from carbon by-products.

MAMII hopes to progress these research projects to on-ship trials as soon as possible. MAMII was launched in September 2022 by Safetytech Accelerator, bringing together industry leaders, technology innovators, and maritime stakeholders to advance technologies for measuring and mitigating methane emissions in the maritime sector and promote the adoption of validated solutions.

It currently has 20 leading shipping and energy companies as Anchor Partners.

Each provider selected for trials brings expertise in a different technology:

Daphne Technology’s SlipPure TM is a plasma-catalysis-based methane abatement solution installed in exhaust stacks. The system converts methane into carbon dioxide and water.

CDTi uses emissions catalysts to passively oxidise methane in the exhaust stream and reduce its release into the atmosphere.

Rotoboost enables on-site low-carbon hydrogen production through thermo-catalytic decomposition (TCD) as pre-combustion carbon removal and methane slip reduction solution. In maritime, oil and gas applications, hydrogen can be blended as a drop-in fuel with LNG.

Plenesys employs plasma torches to crack methane molecules, separating clean hydrogen from carbon.

Chris McDade, Vice President, Operations at Seapeak, said: “Seapeak are always looking for opportunities to drive change in the maritime industry, especially in relation to our environmental responsibilities. As a MAMII anchor partner, our fleet will directly participate in feasibility studies, new equipment trials and testing of technical solutions to reduce or eliminate methane slip from LNG vessels. We’re excited to play our part in a project which can bring positive change for a sustainable future.”

Alexandra Xystra, Technical Manager, Capital Gas Ship Management, commented: “As part of our strategic initiative to lead in sustainable maritime operations, Capital Gas Ship Management is committed to exploring and implementing advanced methane abatement technologies. Our engagement with the MAMII exemplifies our dedication to environmental stewardship and the pursuit of operational excellence. The feasibility studies for methane technologies represent a critical step towards reducing our environmental footprint and underscore our resolve to contribute positively to the maritime industry's sustainability goals.”

MSC Group, Executive Vice President, Maritime Policy & Government Affairs, Bud Darr, stated: “Information about how methane combustion performs under different conditions will be critical to solving the challenge of methane slip. Research insights from studies such as this one gets the industry a step closer to understanding not only combustion performance but also what combination of onboard technologies can deliver significant methane emissions reduction. Improving the methane footprint of the global maritime fleet will be crucial to unlocking the net zero potential of bio and synthetic LNG. MSC is proud to support MAMII’s research focused on improving methane performance, which will ultimately support our efforts to achieving net-zero decarbonisation by 2050.”

Mario Michan CEO and Founder at Daphne Technology, emphasised: “We are excited to witness the collaboration of industry leaders in tackling methane emissions, marking a pivotal advancement in our mission to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors. Addressing methane slip in LNG-powered vessels is crucial, and innovations like SlipPure, which has garnered approval in principle from LR, play a vital role in reducing these emissions. We at Daphne Technology are grateful to be chosen as a technology provider for this initiative and eagerly anticipate the outcome of the project.”

Campbell McConnell, CDTi’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, added: “We are excited to collaborate with MAMII and deploy our catalyst technology to meet the urgent need for cost effective and scalable methane abatement solutions for maritime transport.”

Kaisa Nikulainen, CEO at Rotoboost, explained: “The collaboration has been exceptional, bringing together charters, ship owners, LR, and industry partners such engine/equipment makers, to expedite the decarbonisation process and reduces the carbon footprint of the assets.”

Nadia Echchihab, Head of Innovation programmes, Safetytech Accelerator, concluded: “We are delighted to join forces with our valued partners, MSC, Seapeak, and Capital Gas, in introducing these innovative methane abatement solutions through the MAMII initiative. These technologies represent a significant stride towards mitigating methane emissions in the maritime industry, contributing to a sustainable and cleaner future for our oceans and the planet.”