GIIGNL publishes 2025 Annual Report

The International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Imports (GIIGNL) has published its 2025 Annual Report.
This comprehensive document provides detailed statistics and analyses of our industry for 2024.
- Flat growth, shifting flows: Global LNG trade rose just +1% to 406 million t, but this masks significant regional shifts in both demand and supply patterns.
- Spot and short-term fell to 146 million t, making up 36% of total imports (vs 39% in 2023), as market players turned back to long-term supply amid volatility.
- LNG imports to Europe plunged 19%, the sharpest on record, with other regions – especially Asia – compensating for the decline.
- Asia drives growth: China and India showed strong buying momentum, posi-tioning Asia as the core source of incremental LNG demand.
- Switch in exports from the Atlantic basin that showed stability as volumes from Egypt and Algeria fell, while the US, Norway, and Russia stepped in.
- Additional supply came from Pacific Basin exporters like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Mozambique, while the UAE contributed from the Middle East.
- Global liquefaction capacity accelerated in 2024, reaching 492 million tpy, with additions rising to 10.5 million tpy compared to only 4 million tpy in 2023. Four final investment decisions (FIDs), totalling 14 million tpy, were taken during the year.
- LNG carrier fleet grew to 831 ships, with 66 new vessels delivered during the year.
- Global regasification capacity reached 1188 million tpy in 2024, supported by 12 new terminals or expansions. The annual increase was +49 million tpy, marking a deceleration.
