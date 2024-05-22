The 29th World Gas Conference marks one-year countdown with exclusive event in Beijing

The World Gas Conference 2025 (WGC2025) has marked a significant milestone, announcing one year until the highly anticipated event in Beijing, China on 19 – 23 May 2025. To mark this occasion, an exclusive one-year countdown event was held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing. The President and the Secretary General of the International Gas Union (IGU), the President of Eurogas, and other industry leaders attended the event and delivered speeches to energy professionals from across the globe.

Jointly organised by the IGU, Beijing Gas, and Beijing Capital Group Exhibitions & Events (BCGEE), the WGC2025 one-year countdown event and the IGU Gas Industry’s Development Forum brought together more than 400 industry pioneers and energy professionals from global industry associations, think tanks, research institutions and leading energy companies. Additionally, thousands of participants joined online through live streaming.

Madam Li Yalan commented: “We are thrilled to mark one year until WGC2025 with this exclusive event in Beijing. This prestigious conference and exhibition promises to ignite excitement, passion, and anticipation. We look forward to bringing together leaders to discuss critical issues, make connections, and pave the way for a sustainable future.”

“The one-year countdown event marks the most important prelude in China to WGC2025 and this triennial flagship event presented by the IGU, will make history as the first-ever World Gas Conference to be held in China. Anticipating over 30 000 participants from 70+ countries and regions across various gas and energy sectors, including policymakers, business leaders, decision-makers, customers, NGOs, media, and financial professionals. The conference will feature 500+ speakers in approximately 100 sessions across a four-day programme, under the theme Energising a Sustainable Future. With over 90 years of IGU history, this premier gas and energy event will showcase China's global leadership in natural gas growth potential,” Madam Li added.

The one-year countdown event featured the IGU Gas Industry’s Development Forum where experts shared their insights and views on gas and energy in the context of climate change, energy transition, and energy investment from both global and regional perspectives. They emphasised that natural gas, as a clean and efficient energy source, will continue to play a crucial role in the future energy system. The integration of natural gas and renewable energy resources was highlighted as a key development direction for the industry. Additionally, they stressed the need for investment in the sustainable development of the global gas industry, the importance of accelerating low-carbon transformation, and the necessity of further strengthening methane emission control.

The day also featured a registration opening ceremony, the unveiling of speakers and sponsors, and exhibitor announcements, offering a glimpse into the insightful and pioneering discussions and networking opportunities. WGC2025 is proud to announce an impressive line-up of speakers, including:

DAI Houliang of China National Petroleum Corp. and PetroChina.

Saad Sherida AL-KAABI of the State of Qatar and QatarEnergy.

LI Yalan of the IGU, FU Chengyu of China International Council for Promotion of Multinational Corp.

Michael LEWIS of Uniper.

SUN Xiansheng of the International Society for Energy Transition Studies (ISETS).

Andrea STEGHER of SNAM and the IGU.

LI Junfeng of the China Energy Research Society (CERS) and the National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation (NCSC).

Sarah BAIRSTOW of Mexico Pacific.

HUANG Weihe of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Each brought invaluable insights and expertise to the conference. Prominent sponsors like CNPC, SINOPEC, and CNOOC further emphasise commitment to advancing the global gas and energy sector.

WGC2025 promises an authentic, top-tier experience, offering unparalleled networking opportunities within the global gas and energy industry. Over 300 energy-related companies will showcase their innovations at the China National Convention Center Phase 2, providing a platform to discuss critical issues, make connections, and pave the way for a sustainable future.

With the Call for Abstracts underway, attendees from across the world are invited to speak in Beijing and be at the forefront of the global gas conversation. Moreover, registration is open, offering delegates the opportunity to secure their pass for one of the most prestigious gatherings in the global gas and energy industry. For more information, visit www.wgc2025.com