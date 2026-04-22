Making methane regulation work in practice

Reducing methane emissions is one of the fastest ways to address near term warming. As Europe prepares for the next phase of the EU Methane Regulation, the focus must now turn to practical, harmonised implementation that can deliver measurable results.

Methane reduction is widely recognised as one of the most effective ways to reduce near term greenhouse gas emissions. Across the energy sector, there is broad support for action that improves measurement, reporting, and abatement.

Speaking at the Eurogas Methane Emissions Conference 2026, Davide Rubini, Vitol’s Head of Regulatory Affairs for Gas, Power & Environmental Products in EMEA, addressed the implementation challenge now facing Europe as the EU Methane Regulation moves closer to its 2027 import requirements.

As Davide noted, contracts covering deliveries from 2027 are already being negotiated. That means regulatory uncertainty is beginning to shape commercial behaviour today. Where market participants cannot clearly assess compliance obligations, evidence requirements, liability allocation, or the risk of divergent national interpretations, commercial negotiations become more difficult, more complex, and more resource intensive.

This issue is especially relevant in global gas and LNG markets, where supply chains often involve multiple producers, intermediaries, jurisdictions, and infrastructure points. These are not simple, linear systems with a clean chain of custody from source to end user, hence implementation frameworks need to reflect operational reality.

A workable approach would include greater harmonisation across EU Member States, clearer guidance from the European Commission, and compliance pathways that recognise the complexity of international supply chains. Davide also pointed to the need for credible verification methodologies, clarity on liability, and approaches such as equivalence frameworks or book and claim mechanisms where appropriate.

Climate regulation is most effective when it combines high ambition with practical delivery; a framework that is clear, consistent, and operational can support both emissions reductions and well-functioning energy markets. One that remains uncertain or fragmented risks creating friction without achieving the intended environmental outcomes.

The objective remains a shared one. Europe can continue to advance methane reduction, and industry is ready to contribute to that effort. But success will depend on regulation that is not only ambitious in design, but also workable in practice.