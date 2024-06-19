Reducing Waste: K. LUND Flare Gas Recovery Systems

In the oil and gas industry, protecting the environment and running efficient operations have often been at odds. But as the world shifts toward greener energy practices, new solutions like flare gas recovery are making a difference. K. LUND Offshore is at the forefront of this change, providing flare gas recovery systems (FGRS) that embody the spirit of modern environmental care while improving how operations are run. These systems show how environmental goals and efficient production can work together effectively.



What is flare gas recovery?

Flare gas recovery is a green practice designed to capture waste gas from oil and gas production, which is usually burned away. This method cuts down on harmful greenhouse gas emissions and turns the saved gas into a useful energy source. As the industry aims to reduce its environmental impact, using flare gas recovery units is becoming a key way to shrink carbon footprints around the world.

K. LUND Offshore’s innovative solutions

K. LUND Offshore’s FGRS are complete solutions for capturing and reusing waste gas that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere and add to environmental pollution. At the heart of these systems are powerful liquid ring compressors that are crucial to the recovery process. These compressors are built to handle the changing makeup and conditions of the waste gas, ensuring they operate safely and efficiently.

The recovery begins by gathering waste gases from the flare network, which includes different sources within the production site, like safety valves and pressure control systems. K. LUND’s systems are positioned before the flare stack, seizing these gases before they are burned.





The gases are then compressed by K. LUND’s strong liquid ring compressors. These are tailored to manage the low pressure of the gases and boost it, making them ready for further use or transport. This step is key to preparing the gases for use and shows the adaptability and strength of K. LUND’s compressors that are central to the system’s effectiveness.

With these compressors, K. LUND Offshore’s FGR systems turn waste into a useful resource, meeting worldwide sustainability aims and bringing economic advantages to operators. The systems are custom-made, allowing clients to tailor the setup to their specific needs. This personalised approach, along with a strong focus on caring for the environment, ensures that K. LUND’s solutions go beyond what the oil and gas industry expects.

The main benefits of K. LUND’s FGRS

K. LUND’s FGRS offer a range of benefits that combine environmental, safety, and economic gains:

Cutting environmental impact: K. LUND’s systems greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aiding the fight against climate change.

Boosting operational safety: The technology lessens the risk of explosions by handling volatile compounds and reducing regular flaring.

Saving costs: Using recovered flare gas as fuel cuts down on the need for outside energy sources, leading to major operational savings. Tax advantages: Employing FGRS can result in lower environmental taxes, which lightens the financial load on businesses.

Extending equipment life: Less flaring means longer-lasting flare tips and infrastructure, which lowers repair and upkeep expenses.

Supporting a greener shift: K. LUND’s systems are aligned with sustainable practices, helping companies move towards a more eco-friendly future.

Personalised systems: The systems are made to order, tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer for best performance and easy integration.

Why choose K. LUND Offshore?

Choosing K. LUND Offshore for flare gas recovery means you are working with a company known for its long-standing excellence. K. LUND’s expert team and its commitment to strict international standards, such as ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018, highlight the quality and trustworthiness of its services. The company also shows a deep dedication to the environment, not just in its products but in how it operates, aiming to provide the industry with sustainable options.

In a time when the environmental effects of industry are closely watched, K. LUND Offshore’s systems show how industrial growth can go hand in hand with caring for the planet. By working with K. LUND, businesses can move forward knowing that they are turning waste into a valuable resource, pushing the industry toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.

