StocExpo announces first wave of speakers for 2026 conference programme

StocExpo, the world’s leading event for the tank storage and future fuels industry, has announced the first confirmed speakers for its 2026 conference programme, taking place at Rotterdam Ahoy on 10 – 11 March 2026.

Returning under the theme ‘Fuelling Global Collaboration’, StocExpo 2026 will bring together terminal operators, EPC contractors, regulators, and solution providers from across the global supply chain to explore the biggest priorities shaping the sector, from digitalisation and safety to future fuels investment and evolving regulation.

A major highlight of this year’s programme will be the FETSA Conference Stage, which will once again sit at the heart of the event, hosting key discussions on the political, economic, and technical factors influencing the tank storage industry.

Among the first confirmed speakers is Adrian Lenning, CEO of Odfjell, who will join the FETSA CEO Panel to share insight into how terminal operators are adapting to shifting trade flows, changing customer expectations, and the need for flexible infrastructure as the European energy transition accelerates. Lenning said: “The tank storage sector is at the centre of major change. StocExpo is an important opportunity to discuss what this means in practice for operators and the wider supply chain.”

Mariam Kantaria, Maintenance Planner at BP, will speak on future fuels, infrastructure, and the digital world, highlighting how terminals can prepare assets and maintenance strategies for new products while improving reliability and integrity.

Digitalisation will also be in focus, with Marcel van den Eijnden, Group IT/OT Manager at Evos Group, presenting on how connected systems and smarter operations can support both efficiency and safety across terminal networks.

Safety remains a core priority for the industry, and Peter Savage, HSEC Lead at Aquarius Energy, will deliver a session titled ‘Safety Standards from a Survivor’, reinforcing the importance of strong procedures and continuous learning.

As terminals prepare for new energy carriers, Buck Brouwer, Process Director at Fluor, will share lessons learned from ammonia terminal projects, including key design considerations such as segregation, fire scenarios, and fire water drainage. Brouwer said: “Future fuels bring new technical and safety considerations. I’m looking forward to discussing how lessons learned can support future projects.”

Adam Gough, Portfolio Director at StocExpo, commented: “StocExpo 2026 will reflect the major transformation taking place across the storage sector, with a conference programme designed to spark practical discussion and meaningful collaboration. We are proud to welcome an exceptional first wave of speakers, and we look forward to bringing the industry together again in Rotterdam to explore the technologies, partnerships, and strategies shaping the future of tank storage.”