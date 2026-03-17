StocExpo 2026: Diversification key to future-proofing ports and terminals

Speaking on a panel at StocExpo 2026, Mark Lazzaretto, Industry & Decarbonisation Head at Port of Marseille Authority, and Mark Melis, Corporate Finance and M&A Manager at Chane Terminals, emphasised that diversification is becoming critical to the long-term resilience of ports and terminals.

Both highlighted that the sector is navigating a structural shift in demand. While fossil fuels still play a central role in supply, there is a clear transition underway toward alternative energy products, driven by decarbonisation policies and evolving industrial activity. At the same time, demand patterns are becoming more complex and less predictable, influenced by geopolitics, regulation, and shifting trade flows.

In this environment, diversification is emerging as a key strategy to manage uncertainty. As Melis noted, “product flows do change per location,” meaning ports with a narrow focus risk being more exposed to market shifts. By contrast, operators with a broader mix of products, including biofuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and other emerging fuels, are better positioned to adapt.

Importantly, diversification is not just about adding new products, but about building flexibility into infrastructure. The ability to repurpose assets and remain ‘product agnostic’ allows terminals to respond to market demand as it evolves, rather than relying on a single long-term bet.

For ports like Marseille, this shift is already underway. Lazzaretto pointed to efforts to “bring in new molecules” and support the transformation of the wider industrial ecosystem, including projects focused on low-carbon fuels such as ammonia, biofuels, and SAF.

Diversification also plays a crucial role in managing broader industry risks. With refinery closures in Europe and chemical production shifting to other re-gions, trade flows are expected to change significantly. Ports that can handle a wider range of products will be better placed to remain relevant in this evolving landscape.

There is also a resilience dimension. In periods of geopolitical uncertainty, major hubs such as Rotterdam and Marseille act as “safe havens” that help maintain security of supply. A diversified asset base strengthens this role, enabling ports to serve multiple markets and cargo types even as conditions fluctuate.

Ultimately, both speakers agreed that diversification is not just a defensive strategy but a foundation for future growth. As Lazzaretto put it, “diversification in troubled times is the best way,” underlining the importance of flexibility as the energy transition continues to unfold.