Exhibitors announced for StocExpo 2022

StocExpo, an international bulk liquid storage event, is returning 23 - 25 May 2022 at the Rotterdam Ahoy with a variety of exhibitors set to be present.

Over 140 leading companies from across the world’s bulk liquid storage supply chain have signed up to exhibit at StocExpo 2022.

The exhibitors include Vacono, the Germany-based manufacturer of aluminium geodesic domes and internal floating covers. MannTek will also be exhibiting, showcasing its products for eco-friendly handling of aggressive fluids for the chemical, petrochemical, and gas industries. As will Roboplanet, spotlighting its mobile robotic instruments to assist in corrosion mapping and inspection for the storage tank, pipe, and maritime industries.

Rikki Bhachu, Head of Marketing for StocExpo, says: “We are so thrilled to be returning to the Rotterdam Ahoy in May. The event will provide an unrivalled platform for exhibitors to showcase their latest launches, innovations, and developments in front of fellow industry leading-professionals and decision-makers.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to learn from the best in the business where the industry is heading. StocExpo 2022 is undoubtedly the place to be for anybody keen to get amongst major industry players and their future-defining products and services.”