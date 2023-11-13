The end-of-year gathering for the global LNG industry returns to Athens, Greece

The 23rd World LNG Summit & Awards will return to Athens, Greece, from 28 November – 1 December 2023. The Summit is endorsed by the Ministry of Environment and Energy, Greece, and hosted by DEPA Commercial and DESFA.

The 23rd World LNG Summit & Awards will bring together the most senior LNG leaders from across the global value chain to define the critical role LNG and gas will play in delivering energy security, economic stability, and the ongoing drive for decarbonisation.

The programme will cover the entire LNG value chain at this crucial stage in its evolution, with discussions on demand growth in Asia, Europe's supply gap, FIDs in America and elsewhere, as well as an in-depth overview of the current geopolitical outlook, helping participants make informed decisions to shape their commercial strategy for 2024.

Konstantinos Xifaras, CEO, DEPA Commercial, said: “We are thrilled to welcome you to the 23rd World LNG Summit & Awards, taking place in Athens this year, from 28 November – 1 December 2023. This significant event serves as a testament to the growing importance of LNG in shaping the future of the global energy landscape. It also provides an exceptional platform for professionals in the LNG industry to convene, share ideas, and explore the latest innovations in our field. Situated at the cross-roads of Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East, Greece can serve as a gateway for LNG imports and exports, fostering regional cooperation and contributing to energy diversification. Our country’s commitment to expanding its LNG capabilities, exemplified by projects such as the Alexandroupolis FSRU, further solidify its position as a key player in the LNG market. During the Summit, we look forward to engaging in fruitful discussions, forging new partnerships, and showcasing our expertise in the LNG market. As one of the leading players in the industry, DEPA Commercial is dedicated to fostering innovation, promoting sustainability, and ensuring the reliable supply of LNG.”

Maria Rita Galli, CEO, DESFA, added: “It gives us great pleasure to announce that the 23rd World LNG Summit & Awards will return to Athens, Greece, from 28 November – 1 December 2023. In volatile times, LNG continues to demonstrate its value as a sustainable, reliable and flexible source of energy, powering growth, providing security, and driving the energy transition. In collaboration with regional partners, Greece continues to play a pivotal role in Europe energy strategy, securing investments in the infrastructure needed to provide security of supply to the south and central EU by fostering the development of Greece as an energy gateway. We look forward to welcoming the global LNG industry back to Athens in November.”

World LNG Summit & Awards is the leading platform for trusted insight, exper-tise, and analysis, supporting the global LNG, gas and energy value chain in the region. The 23rd edition will convene over 500 attendees and 95 speakers from 45 countries and offer four days of conference sessions, three fully CPD accredited Masterclasses, breakfast and registration networking sessions, networking coffee breaks and lunches, drinks reception, the Revithoussa LNG Terminal visit, as well as the 2023 World LNG Awards Evening.

New event features include debates, interviews, and panel discussions designed to tackle the biggest questions facing the industry, built on a tried and tested audience par-ticipation tool and application allowing participants to interact with the speakers, and ask the questions that matter most to them.

Speakers at this year’s event include:

Theodoros Skylakakis, Minister of Environment and Energy, Hellenic Republic.

Konstantinos Xifaras, CEO, DEPA Commercial.

Maria Rita Galli, CEO, DESFA.

Akshay Kumar Singh, MD & CEO, Petronet LNG Limited.

Maria Angelicoussis, CEO, Angelicoussis Group.

Evangelos Marinakis, Founder and Chairman, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

Anatol Feygin, EVP & CCO, Cheniere.

Hiroki Sato, Senior Management Executive Officer and Division CEO, Global Business Division, Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

Martin Houston, Vice Chairman, Tellurian Inc.

Philip Mshelbila, MD & CEO, Nigeria LNG Limited.

Paolo Enoizi, CEO, GasLog.

Vladimir Malinov, CEO, Bulgartransgaz.

Ion Sterian, CEO, Transgaz.

Over 80 other industry thought leaders.

Pat Roberts, Managing Director of LNG – Worldwide Ltd will reprise her role as Conference Chair.

Sponsors of the event include:

Baker Botts.

BRG Energy & Climate.

Capital Gas.

Cheniere.

Commonwealth LNG.

DEPA Commercial.

DESFA.

Dioriga Gas.

Gastrade.

GTT.

Karpowership.

Kimmeridge

kpler.

Lloyd's Register.

McKinsey & Company.

Nigeria LNG Limited.

Tellurian.

Poten & Partners.

RWE.

SEFE.

Sempra Infrastructure.

SNAM.