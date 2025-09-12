EcoLog and Gas and Heat join forces with LH2 partnership

In a groundbreaking move for clean energy transportation, EcoLog Ltd and Gas and Heat S.p.A. have joined forces to accelerate the development of the world’s first commercial scale liquefied hydrogen (LH2) supply chain.

This landmark collaboration is set to revolutionise the way LH2 is stored, handled, and transported across continents, driving forward the global hydrogen economy.

Gas and Heat, a leader in cryogenic gas infrastructure, and EcoLog, a frontrunner in midstream LH2 solutions, are laying the foundation for an integrated logistics network connecting LH2 producers across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe with major demand centres through specialised LH2 vessels.

Ellen Ruhotas, CEO of EcoLog, commented: “This collaboration marks a pivotal step in accelerating the global adoption of liquefied hydrogen as a sustainable energy source. Together with Gas and Heat, we are developing best-in-class technologies that will enable scalable and efficient LH2 transportation – bringing cleaner energy solutions to key markets worldwide.”

The agreement focuses on three key innovations:

Next-generation LH2 containment and handling systems for seagoing and inland waterway vessels.

State-of-the-art LH2 storage tanks for export and import terminals.

Innovative LH2 applications leveraging Gas and Heat’s proprietary technology.

The collaboration will enable the shipment of LH2 in commercial scale vessels to EcoLog’s upcoming energy terminal at the Port of Amsterdam.

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore has granted Gas and Heat an Approval in Principle (AiP) for the LH2 containment system for ships and the onshore storage facility.

Mauro Evangelisti, Chairman of Gas and Heat, concluded: “Innovation drives progress, and this venture with EcoLog represents a major leap forward. Our deep expertise in cryogenic gas handling allows us to engineer high-performance LH2 solutions that will fuel the global energy transition.”

With hydrogen positioned as a critical clean fuel for decarbonisation, this partnership marks a major milestone for sustainable energy markets worldwide.