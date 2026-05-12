The 2026 Power Play Awards are here

Save to read list Published by Jessica Casey , Editor LNG Industry , Tuesday, 12 May 2026 09:30

10 years ago, the Power Play initiative began with a mission to connect, celebrate and elevate remarkable women in the LNG industry, and the men who support and empower others in the workplace. Today, as ExxonMobil marks a decade of progress, the 2026 Power Play Awards continue to build on that mission.

You are invited to recognise the leaders, mentors, and trailblazers who are shaping the future of LNG and decarbonisation with a nomination in this year’s Power Play Awards.

The 2026 Award Categories are:

The Rising Star

Presented to an outstanding young female professional under 35 years old.

The Ambassador

Given to a professional who displays outstanding leadership.

The Pioneer

Awarded to an LNG champion demonstrating outstanding innovation and/or technology contribution.

The Low Carbon Accelerator

Recognises an outstanding woman who displays innovation and collaboration to accelerate society’s path to net zero.

Nominations are open through 29 May 2026!

Learn more about the Power Play Awards.