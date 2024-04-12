LNG loading equipment Q&A

LNG Industry asked several companies to discuss some topics regarding LNG loading equipment.

Q1. What factors are considered when deciding on the type of loading equipment for a project?

Frederic Pelletier, TB Global Technologies

The fit-for-purpose equipment is defined after the consideration of different parameters, such as:

‘Geometrical’ data: Jetty or floating LNG (FLNG) loading module characteristics, size of the different LNG carriers to be offloaded, free space behind the loading equipment, etc.

‘Metocean’ conditions: Tide, wind speed, relative motions of the moored LNG carrier, etc.

‘Process’ data: Required flowrate, allowable pressure drop, working pressure, etc.

‘Clients’ preferred accessories’: Hydraulic or manual coupler, upper swivel of triple swivel assembly motorised or not.

Giovanni Marino, Zipfluid

Several crucial factors come into play: the temperature of the fluid, its physical state, i.e. the extremely low temperature, hence the development by evaporation of large volumes of gas from small quantities of liquid and the tendency for cold vapours to accumulate in the lower layers of the environment.

The layout of the site and any space constraints influence the choice of loading equipment. In case of a wider loading area to be covered, a longer loading arm is needed. In case of rear and side loading, a more flexible loading arm is needed.

Compliance with safety regulations and standards is paramount in selecting loading equipment. It is very important to mention that loading arms are safer than the hoses since they have a breakage rate of 1/10.

Flexibility and versatility in loading/unloading different type of trailers is considered. Budget and cost considerations in the long run are also considered to evaluate the investment.

Q2. How can the right loading solution improve cost-efficiency, and overall efficiency of the LNG process?

Frederic Pelletier, TB Global Technologies

Delivering equipment which fulfils a client’s requirements makes sure that LNG terminal operability is respected. Loading equipment is a crucial part of the LNG chain, and any discrepancies between its desired and actual performance could badly affect the efficiency of the complete process.

Giovanni Marino, Zipfluid

Overall, selecting the LNG loading station for LNG operations can yield significant cost savings, ensures efficient and safe transfer of LNG between storage tanks, trailers, and terminals, minimises risks, reduces insurance costs, and enhances operational performance across the entire LNG value chain, from production and transportation to distribution and regasification.

Optimised loading operations minimise downtime and reduce the risk of spills or accidents, thereby improving overall efficiency and avoiding costly delays. As a result, operators can reduce wastage and improve cost-efficiency by maximising the amount of LNG delivered to customers.

Loading arms that that can adapt to varying trailer sizes, loading rates, and terminal configurations allows for efficient utilisation of resources and infrastructure, thereby optimising operational costs.

Implementing loading arms with advanced safety features and compliance with industry standards minimises the risk of accidents, injuries, and regulatory penalties. Safety measures – such as emergency shutdown systems, leak detection systems, and automatic monitoring – enhance operational reliability and ensure compliance with stringent safety regulations, ultimately reducing operational risks and associated costs (e.g. insurance).

Loading arms with robust design, low maintenance requirements, and extended lifecycle help to reduce maintenance costs and downtime associated with equipment failures or repairs. Regular maintenance and preventive measures prolong the lifespan of loading equipment, minimising the need for costly replacements and upgrades over time.

Utilising energy-efficient loading solutions and processes helps reduce energy consumption and operational costs associated with LNG production and transportation. Energy-saving features – such as cooling systems – contribute to lower operating expenses and improved cost-efficiency throughout the LNG supply chain.

Integration of loading equipment with advanced automation, control systems, and data analytics enhances supply chain visibility and co-ordination, resulting in cost savings and operational efficiency improvements.

