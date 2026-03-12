Global LNG industry meets in Barcelona at LNGCON 2026 for strategy, dialogue, and collaboration

The 12th International LNG Congress (LNGCON 2026) was hosted by BGS Group in partnership with Enagás and with support from Repsol, Moeve, Baleària, Reganosa, Molgas Energy Group. On 9 – 10 March 2026, executives, infrastructure operators, technology providers, and policy experts explored gas projects, transport applications, and the evolving role of the sector in Europe’s energy system.

Spanish gas infrastructure combines scale and flexibility, strengthening Europe’s security of supply while supporting the energy transition. Participants noted that Spain operates one of the most developed regasification networks in Europe, where LNG and bio-LNG already play a visible role in the energy mix. For this reason, Barcelona became a meeting point for the international gas community, bringing industry leaders together at LNGCON 2026.

The first day opened with the executive panel ‘LNG as a path to net zero’. Companies including Enagás, Cryostar SAS, Aspen Aerogels, Molgas Energy Group, and Storengy Deutschland examined the balance between energy security and decarbonisation.

During the session, Gregor Wenzel from Storengy Deutschland emphasised the importance of coordination across the European gas system. As he explained, the stability of Europe’s energy supply increasingly depends on the interaction between LNG deliveries and underground gas storage, highlighting the need for stronger integration of import infrastructure and storage capacity across Europe.

Additional conversations during the day covered practical aspects of gas use in transport, maritime operations and technologies aimed at reducing emissions. Industry perspectives were presented by companies including Eurogas, DEKI, Shell, Carbon Farming Germany, NEUMAN & ESSER Deutschland, and Kanadevia Inova Schmack Biogas.

Marc Feldmann and Michael Feldmann from Carbon Farming Germany focused on the untapped carbon potential within biomethane production. As they explained, “the typical biomethane plant unknowingly discards 55 – 60% of the carbon in their possession by discarding production residue on agricultural farmland. Carbon escapes into the air as carbon dioxide within one year. At the same time shipping is becoming the single biggest demand pull for European biomethane as FEUM and EU-ETS require sea carriers to fulfil continuously increasing compliance targets.”

The presentation also outlined a pathway to recover this carbon through the conversion of biogas residue into biochar, enabling 55% of carbon to be utilised in biochar (CCU) while additional outputs such as renewable LNG and liquid carbon dioxide create benefits across agriculture, energy production and maritime transport.

The second day turned to emerging fuels and market development, including the role of bio-LNG and other alternative fuels. Contributions came from companies such as Evonik Operations, Endress+Hauser Group Services, Moeve, Nordsol, Enagás, and UESTCO Energy Systems.

Eric Pelsise from Moeve outlined the decarbonisation challenge facing the shipping sector: “Maritime transport is central to global trade, but as a heavy industry it is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise. Around 80% of worldwide commerce moves by sea and about 3% of global greenhouse-gas emissions come from shipping.” He added: “LNG leverages existing infrastructure, reduces local pollutants such as SO X , NO X , and particulates and enables near-term regulatory compliance, while bio-LNG can deliver up to 90% lifecycle emissions reductions and is fully compatible with LNG-ready vessels and infrastructure.”

The programme extended into the third day with a technical visit to the Barcelona LNG Terminal organised by Enagás. Delegates explored key operational areas of the facility including the large scale berth for gas carriers, the operations hub with metering and odorisation systems, vaporisers and compressors, and the small scale berth designed for vessels with a capacity of up to 80 000 m3.

LNGCON 2026 once again confirmed the importance of dialogue across the gas industry as companies navigate infrastructure development, new fuels and evolving market conditions.

The conversation continues at the next edition. LNGCON 2027 takes place on 1 – 2 March in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The event gathers industry leaders, infrastructure operators and technology providers to exchange practical insights and examine the next stage of the sector’s development.

Registration for LNGCON 2027 is now open at https://sh.bgs.group/3z9