Sheila Contreras, Business Manager, and Fabiola Vasarri, Operations Manager at DNV Industrial Services explore how the Middle East conflict has caused an LNG boom in the US.

The global LNG market transformed almost overnight earlier in 2026 following widespread conflict across the Middle East, most pertinently in March when missiles struck Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex. Initially expected to be a short-term temporary outage, the disruption to one of the world’s largest LNG exporters quickly evolved into a global supply shortage with widespread ramifications for markets, businesses, and countries as a whole.

The damage caused has removed an anticipated 12.8 million tpy of capacity for up to five years and forced Qatar into widespread force majeure. Its output remains largely offline with reports in mid-May claiming the nation’s first LNG tanker exited the Strait of Hormuz since conflict began. The North Field East expansion project, a multibillion-dollar investment to double Qatar’s LNG production capacity, has been delayed too and pushed back to at least 2027. Until recently one of the dominant forces in global LNG, the crisis has reshaped the market and opened the door for new or existing players to take advantage of a sudden supply vacuum.

The market response was expectedly immediate with prices in Asia surging and European benchmarks hitting new highs, creating a newfound direct competition between the two continental markets both vying for the same cargoes.

With demand for LNG not subsiding, it is clear that there is space for a key player to meet supply obligations that others cannot. With a relatively settled domestic regulatory and infrastructure trajectory and an ability to supply both reliably and at pace, against a clearly unsettled global market environment, the US has stepped up. During the six months between approximately October 2025 to March 2026, the US exported over 61.63 million t. By mid-March they had shipped 378 cargoes compared to 308 in the year previous, a historic high. With new projects in the pipeline, including Plaquemines, Golden Pass, and Corpus Christi Stage 3, forecasts expect an export rise of 18.43 million t in 2026 – representing ~16.5% y/y growth.

While the American LNG sector scales, the complexity of its operations increases in tandem. In a market that is defined by higher prices, tighter supply, and geopolitical volatility and uncertainty, reliability, safety and high-performance are no longer negotiable.

Central to the key challenges now facing the US is, like so much of the energy sector, a lack of capacity which has the potential to stunt any further acceleration. With US export terminals already running at near capacity, the margin for any unplanned downtime has effectively disappeared with any outage now carrying a greater global price consequence – in addition to obvious operational difficulties. This also chimes with the need to ensure that existing infrastructure is maintained appropriately while the new facilities and expansions are integrated as smoothly as possible. Having gained competitive advantage, US operators must continue to seize opportunity.

The fragility of the supply chain was laid bare in Qatar and acts as a serious warning for the global sector. US operators must adhere to their contractual obligations and responsibilities in what is still a globally volatile market that craves reliability. Sudden cargo delays or missed commitments would reverberate well beyond the terminal gate in a market this tight.

Finally, the US must also expect a significant and sustained increase in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scrutiny. LNG has been embraced by European governments and major buyers as a bridging fuel – a practical means of reducing dependence on Russian pipeline gas while renewable infrastructure is built at scale. That framing has given US LNG a degree of political tailwind it did not previously enjoy, creating a longer-term accountability burden that operators cannot afford to ignore. However, while current supply shortage may be concentrating minds on volume and consistency, the contracts being signed today will be measured against ESG commitments for years to come as the market stabilises and buyer choice returns.

These pressures collectively underscore what technical assurance actually means in practice. It is not a compliance checkbox or a nice-to-have support function, but a strategic requirement. Operators that can guarantee uptime, safety, and regulatory accountability will hold a material advantage in a market where reliability has become the scarcest commodity. In this market, the cost of getting that wrong moves prices.

The central question is whether the US LNG boom represents a durable shift in global energy power or a window that closes when Qatari supply returns. Both outcomes remain possible. Qatar's difficulties are expected to persist until at least 2027, giving US operators a genuine, time-limited opportunity to cement relationships and build operational credibility that survives a normalised market. The supply is there. What the next two years will reveal is whether the technical foundations behind the growth story are built to last.