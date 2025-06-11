Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, World LNG Summit & Awards will convene the most senior energy leaders from across the global value chain on 2 – 5 December in Istanbul. During the four-day summit, discussions will cover the impact of geopolitical trends and disruptions, the evolving global LNG market, energy security, and expansion, and the ongoing drive for decarbonisation.

Under the theme, ‘Expanding energy horizons’, the World LNG Summit & Awards 2025 is hosted by BOTAS and will feature the Strategic Conference, the Leadership Roundtables, the World LNG Awards Evening, in addition to newly added features, including the Traders’ Forum. Now in its 25th year, it will welcome over 1000 attendees, 120 senior speakers, and over 500 companies from 50 countries.

Abdulvahit FIDAN, Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of BOTAS, said: “We are proud to host the 25th World LNG Summit & Awards in Istanbul, Türkiye. As a cornerstone of the global energy mix, LNG continues to drive affordability, bolster energy security, and reduce emissions worldwide – empowering nations to meet growing demand while advancing climate goals. Türkiye is at the forefront of this transformation. By securing long-term supply agreements and expanding critical infrastructure – including state-of-the-art terminals and interconnectors – we are diversifying energy sources and strengthening our position as a key regional gas hub. Through strategic partnerships and innovation, Türkiye is also contributing to Europe’s energy resilience, ensuring stability in an evolving geopolitical landscape. This December, we look forward to welcoming the global LNG industry to Istanbul for a week of insightful discussions with our esteemed friends and partners. Together, we can unlock new opportunities for a sustainable and secure energy future.”

Istanbul’s strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia connects key energy markets, making it an ideal hub for global LNG discussions. As a vibrant city with rich cultural and economic significance, it embodies the intersection of diverse energy landscapes, fostering collaboration and innovation.

LNG continues to deliver pragmatic, reliable and more efficient energy to meet the world’s growing energy demands. It has a significant role in today’s energy mix and, as a bridging fuel, it presents the unique opportunity for lower emissions, enhanced market resilience, and reduced reliance on coal.

Early confirmed speakers include:

Abdulvahit FIDAN, Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, BOTAS.

Jassim Al Shirawi, Secretary General, IEF.

Yizhou Luo, CEO, PetroChina International.

Anatol Feygin, EVP & CCO, Cheniere.

Thomas Summers, Executive Vice President Shell LNG Marketing and Trading, Shell.

Maria Rita Galli, CEO, DESFA.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL.

Alan Heng, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore GasCo.

Philip Mshelbila, CEO and MD, NLNG.

Atsunori Takeuchi, Executive Officer, Senior General Manager of Global Business Planning Dept., Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Akshay Kumar Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Petronet LNG Ltd.

Paul Marsden, President, Bechtel Energy.

Marco Alverà, CEO, TES.

Ivan Fugaš, Managing Director, LNG Croatia.

De la Rey Venter, CEO, MidOcean Energy.

Steve Hill, EVP Gas & LNG, Mercuria.

Narin Phoawanich, Deputy Govenor - Fuel, EGAT.

Esther Navarro Morente, International LNG Director, Naturgy.

Paula Swain, Managing Director – Global Energy, EXIM.

Paul Eardley-Taylor, Gas Sector Lead, Standard Bank.

Paul Sullivan, SVP - Upstream, Midstream & LNG Americas, Worley.

Hasan Ozkoc, Director, MEDREG.

Martin Houston, Chairman, Omega Oil and Gas Ltd.

Anne-Sophie Corbeau, Global Research Scholar, Center on Global Energy Policy.

Fred Hutchison, President & CEO, LNG Allies.

Agnieszka Ason, Principal, Ason Energy.

Samantha Gross, Director - Energy Security and Climate Initiative, Brookings.

Carole Nakhle, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Crystol Energy.

Andy Flower, Independent Consultant, Flower LNG.

Sponsors of the event include: Cheniere, Commonwealth LNG, NLNG, Bechtel, MidOcean Energy, Poten & Partners and Sempra Infrastructure.