Gas and Heat SpA signs contract with Astilleros Armon Gijon ship yard

Italy’s Gas and Heat SpA has signed a contract with Astilleros Armon Gijon ship yard.

The contract is to design and build the LNG cargo and fuel handling system for a 5000 m3 LNG bunker barge to be delivered to Knutsen Scale Gas SL. The vessel features an innovative design and will be chartered to the Anglo Dutch energy major Shell and is intended to serve customers in the port of Barcelona, Spain.

Gas and Heat’s contract covers the supply of both hardware and automation solution for the vessel, including an IMO type C tank, cargo pumps, bunker manifolds, custody transfer system, and a ship-to-ship transfer system.

The gas system and two 2500 m3 bilobe type C tanks are already under construction at Gas and Heat's facilities in Pisa, Italy.