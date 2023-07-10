GlobalData: North America to drive global small scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions through 2027

North America is expected to witness the highest small scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions globally during 2023 – 2027, contributing about 32% of the total global small scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions by 2027, forecasts GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Small-Scale LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Key Countries, Companies and Projects (New Build, Expansion, Planned and Announced), 2023-2027,’ reveals that North America is to witness a total small scale LNG capacity addition of 4.71 million tpy by 2027.

Bhargavi Gandham, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “The US dominates capacity additions in the region, accounting for over 87% of the small scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions through 2027. The planned Cherokee expansion project accounts for majority of the capacity additions in the country. The project is being planned to meet peak demand for natural gas in and around Cherokee county.”

GlobalData identifies Africa as another significant region, contributing about 18% of the global small scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions during the 2023 – 2027. Nigeria leads in terms of the upcoming capacity in the region with 1.99 million tpy.

Gandham concluded: “Asia is also expected to witness significant small scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions of 2.55 million tpy during 2023 – 2027. China accounts for almost the entire upcoming capacity in the region with 2.51 million tpy.”