Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition 2026 returns at a critical moment for global energy supply

The 22nd Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition returns at a crucial time for the energy sector. Severe disruptions to LNG supply have reinforced one clear reality: North American LNG is increasingly critical to global energy security. As economies around the world make contingencies for a second energy supply crisis in four years, US LNG is again helping to absorb market shocks and provide long-term supply stability.

Following a record-breaking 2025, during which US LNG exports exceeded 100 million t for the first time, liquefaction facilities in the Americas are operating at near-full capacity. The unprecedented scale and speed of US export growth signals a clear trajectory: more capacity, more investment, and faster expansion. Ongoing energy supply uncertainties caused by conflicts in the Middle East and Europe have clarified the need to go even further and faster.

In 2026, Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition will again take place in Lake Charles, Louisiana – home to a world-leading cluster of LNG export facilities, supplying partners across the world. Building on 22 years of pedigree, the event will bring together energy leaders from over 40 countries, spanning the entire industry value chain. Discussions will cover international growth strategies in times of geopolitical crisis; remaining obstacles to continued expansion in the Americas and further afield; and adding social value as the industry moves from strength to strength.

Governor Jeff Landry, 57th Governor, State of Louisiana, said: “They say all roads lead to Rome…well, all pipelines lead to Louisiana! The LNG industry is so important – not only in our state, not only in the US, but globally. The Americas LNG Summit and Exhibition is a great opportunity to showcase to the world the wonderful work that the LNG industry is doing – creating jobs and economic opportunity across America and supplying secure and affordable energy to our neighbours and allies. If you’re a producer or a buyer of LNG; if you’re looking for cutting edge technologies and solutions; if you’re focused on upstream, midstream or downstream operations, this is the event for you. I look forward to seeing you all in Lake Charles, here in the great state of Louisiana, 13 – 15 October 2026.”

Mayor Marshall Simien, Jr., Mayor, City of Lake Charles, added: “It is my great honour and pleasure to announce that the 22nd Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition will return to Lake Charles in October 2026. Hosting this event for the fourth time reflects our city and region’s growing role in the US LNG industry. The Summit offers a platform for government and industry leaders to connect, exchange ideas and spotlight the technical excellence and opportunities that make our region a global hub for energy. We look forward to welcoming attendees from across the LNG value chain regionally and internationally to highlight the huge opportunities that exist in the sector.”

The event will build on a long history of partnership with key local partners, including the City of Lake Charles; Visit Lake Charles; Port of Lake Charles; Cameron Parish Port, Harbor and Terminal District; SWLA Economic Development Alliance and Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Three days of high value industry engagement

During three full days, the Summit will welcome 5000+ attendees from 40+ countries, 150 expert speakers, and feature 40 conference sessions, spread across three theatres.

The International Exhibition will triple in size, featuring over 300 leading regional and international companies, showcasing innovations across the LNG value chain, including liquefaction, shipping, technology, and supporting services. The exhibition offers unmatched opportunities for networking, partnership development, and business growth. New for 2026, the exhibition floor will include AI, marine, and HSSE zones, highlighting cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions.

Strategic Conference: Convening leaders from the LNG and gas value chain, including energy producers and consumers, policy makers, financiers, and technology providers from across the Americas and globally. The discussions will focus on major industry trends such as geopolitics, evolving markets, trade relationships, emerging demand centres, strategic capital deployment, and community engagement.

Technical Conference: A showcase of engineering expertise and innovation featuring a range of case-studies and research findings: platforming technical leaders from across the value chain to position LNG as the most reliable, abundant, and lower-carbon fuel solution. From floating LNG solutions to satellites in high orbit, the conference provides access to the latest industry innovations, knowledge, applications, products, solutions, and services across sector.

Americas LNG Awards Evening: Recognising organizations and individuals that have contributed to the future of the LNG industry across the Americas region through either commercial, technological, or socioeconomic innovation in the past 12 months.

Leaders of Tomorrow Program: Facilitating dialogue between businesses and the next generation talents who will lead them into the second half of the 21 st Century. The programme brings together aspiring young professionals and forward-looking LNG companies, while highlighting the social and economic value the industry delivers to local communities.

Century. The programme brings together aspiring young professionals and forward-looking LNG companies, while highlighting the social and economic value the industry delivers to local communities. Americas LNG Golf Tournament: Bringing together industry leaders, professionals, and executives for a day of relaxed networking at the award-winning Contraband Bayou Gold Course.