OLT Offshore LNG Toscana launches peak shaving service tender

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana has announced the launch of the tender for the peak shaving service related to the gas year 2021/2022.

From 6 - 16 December 2021 it will be possible to view and download all the documents necessary to participate in the public tender procedure from the company’s website.

The winner of the tender will supply an LNG cargo – with a quantity between approximately 100 000 and 120 000 liquid m3 – to be discharged at OLT Terminal in the period between 28 December 2021 and 17 January 2022.

The peak shaving service is one of the emergency measures possibly requested by the Ministry of Ecological Transition (MiTE) to the regasification terminals which, during the winter period, can regasify and inject the LNG previously unloaded and stored in the tanks of the terminals into the network at short notice, to face any emergency situations of the gas system for a limited period of time.