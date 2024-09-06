LNGCON 2025 fosters the dialogue on the regulatory framework

The 11th International LNG Congress brings up regulatory challenges and perspectives, gathering key players of the LNG market at the panel discussion. Industry leaders are going to discuss how businesses can adapt to the evolving policies and explore the sustainable future. LNGCON 2025 aims to foster dialogue and uncover new solutions on 10 – 12 March in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The 11th International LNG Congress features the panel discussion titled ‘Navigating the regulatory horizon in LNG: policies and compliance.’ This session addresses the regulatory dynamics and industry perspectives within the LNG market, offering a space to explore effective solutions.

One of the goals of the EU energy security strategy is to ensure that all EU countries have access to LNG markets to improve EU energy security and find solutions towards full decarbonisation by 2050. The EU has established a comprehensive regulatory framework to support the growth of the LNG industry as one of the most ‘green’ sources of energy. The policies are designed to promote market efficiency and facilitate the transition towards a sustainable energy system.

In this context, LNGCON 2025 brings together a diverse group of speakers, including government representatives, fleet owners, gas majors, and local gas companies to discuss global regulatory trends, ways of business adapting to evolving frameworks, energy transition policies, and geopolitical influences on the industry.

During the panel discussion, speakers appeal to various aspects of the LNG market and its future: Cyril Harry from Engie discusses how business models are adapting to changes in the sector; Alejandro Navarro from Uniper focuses on regulatory incentives for the usage of low-carbon fuels; The representative of Eurogas, Svetlana Bochkova, highlights the significant role of LNG in the European energy transition; To expand on this topic, Laurent David from GIIGNL makes a presentation dedicated to challenges and opportunities of LNG towards a secure, sustainable, and affordable future.

This panel allows delegates to delve into new solutions for business adaptation to the regulatory framework and uncover new market opportunities, following the speakers' presentations and participating in the discussion.

One of the goals of LNGCON 2025 is to create a productive dialogue among key players across the entire LNG value chain.

Be a part of the discussion: https://sh.bgs.group/1tq